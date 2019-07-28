Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship Scores

Sunday At Highland Springs Country Club Springfield, Mo. Purse: $675,000 Yardage: 7,115; Par 72 Final Harry Higgs, $126,000 66-68-65-67—266 Andrew Svoboda, $61,600 68-67-65-68—268 Steve Wheatcroft, $61,600 66-66-69-67—268 Martin Flores, $28,933 66-67-70-67—270 Grant Hirschman, $28,933 63-68-67-72—270 Conrad Shindler, $28,933 63-67-72-68—270 Rafael Campos, $21,817 69-68-67-67—271 Andres Gallegos, $21,817 64-70-69-68—271 Jonathan Randolph, $21,817 64-66-69-72—271 Steven Alker, $18,200 67-71-64-70—272 Zac Blair, $18,200 70-68-66-68—272 Erik Compton, $14,700 70-68-68-67—273 Henrik Norlander, $14,700 69-68-68-68—273 Zach Wright, $14,700 67-68-69-69—273 Wade Binfield, $11,900 69-66-69-70—274 Will Cannon, $11,900 68-65-73-68—274 MJ Daffue, $11,900 64-70-70-70—274 Bryan Bigley, $9,128 69-70-65-71—275 Brad Hopfinger, $9,128 67-69-72-67—275 D.H. Lee, $9,128 69-68-71-67—275 Taylor Moore, $9,128 67-72-69-67—275 Braden Thornberry, $9,128 72-67-68-68—275 Trevor Cone, $6,304 70-67-69-70—276 Denzel Ieremia, $6,304 67-72-69-68—276 William Kropp, $6,304 68-68-69-71—276 Chad Ramey, $6,304 66-70-70-70—276 Dawie van der Walt, $6,304 65-70-66-75—276 Zecheng Dou, $4,935 69-67-70-71—277 Scott Harrington, $4,935 70-68-70-69—277 Bo Hoag, $4,935 68-69-69-71—277 Davis Riley, $4,935 68-68-71-70—277 Emmanuel Kountakis, $4,095 68-71-70-69—278 Kyle Reifers, $4,095 68-70-69-71—278 Patrick Sullivan, $4,095 68-66-69-75—278 Nicholas Thompson, $4,095 69-66-72-71—278 T.J. Vogel, $4,095 69-69-70-70—278 Connor Arendell, $3,095 69-69-69-72—279 Thomas Bass, $3,095 69-69-68-73—279 Horacio León, $3,095 70-69-70-70—279 Timothy Madigan, $3,095 64-75-72-68—279 John Oda, $3,095 67-68-72-72—279 Dylan Wu, $3,095 67-68-71-73—279 Carl Yuan, $3,095 67-66-75-71—279 Nick Arman, $2,275 69-65-73-73—280 Joshua Creel, $2,275 68-68-75-69—280 Michael Gligic, $2,275 70-69-66-75—280 Matt Harmon, $2,275 66-71-74-69—280 Austin Smotherman, $2,275 71-68-68-73—280 Chris Baker, $1,972 68-68-72-73—281 Brett Drewitt, $1,972 70-69-73-69—281 Michael Johnson, $1,972 66-72-72-71—281 Edward Loar, $1,972 69-67-74-71—281 MJ Maguire, $1,972 70-67-74-70—281 Rob Oppenheim, $1,972 69-67-71-74—281 Tim Wilkinson, $1,972 70-68-70-73—281 Nick Voke, $1,869 74-65-73-70—282 Vincent Whaley, $1,869 68-71-70-73—282 Michael Buttacavoli, $1,827 68-70-73-72—283 J.T. Griffin, $1,827 69-69-75-70—283 Rico Hoey, $1,827 72-65-71-75—283 Richard H. Lee, $1,827 70-69-72-72—283 Jon Curran, $1,785 68-71-69-76—284 Bryden MacPherson, $1,785 65-71-75-73—284 Steven Ihm, $1,764 70-68-73-74—285 David Gazzolo, $1,736 66-72-72-77—287 Tyler McCumber, $1,736 68-71-73-75—287 Eric Steger, $1,736 68-71-76-72—287

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.