Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship Scores

July 28, 2019 6:48 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Sunday
At Highland Springs Country Club
Springfield, Mo.
Purse: $675,000
Yardage: 7,115; Par 72
Final
Harry Higgs, $126,000 66-68-65-67—266
Andrew Svoboda, $61,600 68-67-65-68—268
Steve Wheatcroft, $61,600 66-66-69-67—268
Martin Flores, $28,933 66-67-70-67—270
Grant Hirschman, $28,933 63-68-67-72—270
Conrad Shindler, $28,933 63-67-72-68—270
Rafael Campos, $21,817 69-68-67-67—271
Andres Gallegos, $21,817 64-70-69-68—271
Jonathan Randolph, $21,817 64-66-69-72—271
Steven Alker, $18,200 67-71-64-70—272
Zac Blair, $18,200 70-68-66-68—272
Erik Compton, $14,700 70-68-68-67—273
Henrik Norlander, $14,700 69-68-68-68—273
Zach Wright, $14,700 67-68-69-69—273
Wade Binfield, $11,900 69-66-69-70—274
Will Cannon, $11,900 68-65-73-68—274
MJ Daffue, $11,900 64-70-70-70—274
Bryan Bigley, $9,128 69-70-65-71—275
Brad Hopfinger, $9,128 67-69-72-67—275
D.H. Lee, $9,128 69-68-71-67—275
Taylor Moore, $9,128 67-72-69-67—275
Braden Thornberry, $9,128 72-67-68-68—275
Trevor Cone, $6,304 70-67-69-70—276
Denzel Ieremia, $6,304 67-72-69-68—276
William Kropp, $6,304 68-68-69-71—276
Chad Ramey, $6,304 66-70-70-70—276
Dawie van der Walt, $6,304 65-70-66-75—276
Zecheng Dou, $4,935 69-67-70-71—277
Scott Harrington, $4,935 70-68-70-69—277
Bo Hoag, $4,935 68-69-69-71—277
Davis Riley, $4,935 68-68-71-70—277
Emmanuel Kountakis, $4,095 68-71-70-69—278
Kyle Reifers, $4,095 68-70-69-71—278
Patrick Sullivan, $4,095 68-66-69-75—278
Nicholas Thompson, $4,095 69-66-72-71—278
T.J. Vogel, $4,095 69-69-70-70—278
Connor Arendell, $3,095 69-69-69-72—279
Thomas Bass, $3,095 69-69-68-73—279
Horacio León, $3,095 70-69-70-70—279
Timothy Madigan, $3,095 64-75-72-68—279
John Oda, $3,095 67-68-72-72—279
Dylan Wu, $3,095 67-68-71-73—279
Carl Yuan, $3,095 67-66-75-71—279
Nick Arman, $2,275 69-65-73-73—280
Joshua Creel, $2,275 68-68-75-69—280
Michael Gligic, $2,275 70-69-66-75—280
Matt Harmon, $2,275 66-71-74-69—280
Austin Smotherman, $2,275 71-68-68-73—280
Chris Baker, $1,972 68-68-72-73—281
Brett Drewitt, $1,972 70-69-73-69—281
Michael Johnson, $1,972 66-72-72-71—281
Edward Loar, $1,972 69-67-74-71—281
MJ Maguire, $1,972 70-67-74-70—281
Rob Oppenheim, $1,972 69-67-71-74—281
Tim Wilkinson, $1,972 70-68-70-73—281
Nick Voke, $1,869 74-65-73-70—282
Vincent Whaley, $1,869 68-71-70-73—282
Michael Buttacavoli, $1,827 68-70-73-72—283
J.T. Griffin, $1,827 69-69-75-70—283
Rico Hoey, $1,827 72-65-71-75—283
Richard H. Lee, $1,827 70-69-72-72—283
Jon Curran, $1,785 68-71-69-76—284
Bryden MacPherson, $1,785 65-71-75-73—284
Steven Ihm, $1,764 70-68-73-74—285
David Gazzolo, $1,736 66-72-72-77—287
Tyler McCumber, $1,736 68-71-73-75—287
Eric Steger, $1,736 68-71-76-72—287

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA