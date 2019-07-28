Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At Highland Springs Country Club
|Springfield, Mo.
|Purse: $675,000
|Yardage: 7,115; Par 72
|Final
|Harry Higgs, $126,000
|66-68-65-67—266
|Andrew Svoboda, $61,600
|68-67-65-68—268
|Steve Wheatcroft, $61,600
|66-66-69-67—268
|Martin Flores, $28,933
|66-67-70-67—270
|Grant Hirschman, $28,933
|63-68-67-72—270
|Conrad Shindler, $28,933
|63-67-72-68—270
|Rafael Campos, $21,817
|69-68-67-67—271
|Andres Gallegos, $21,817
|64-70-69-68—271
|Jonathan Randolph, $21,817
|64-66-69-72—271
|Steven Alker, $18,200
|67-71-64-70—272
|Zac Blair, $18,200
|70-68-66-68—272
|Erik Compton, $14,700
|70-68-68-67—273
|Henrik Norlander, $14,700
|69-68-68-68—273
|Zach Wright, $14,700
|67-68-69-69—273
|Wade Binfield, $11,900
|69-66-69-70—274
|Will Cannon, $11,900
|68-65-73-68—274
|MJ Daffue, $11,900
|64-70-70-70—274
|Bryan Bigley, $9,128
|69-70-65-71—275
|Brad Hopfinger, $9,128
|67-69-72-67—275
|D.H. Lee, $9,128
|69-68-71-67—275
|Taylor Moore, $9,128
|67-72-69-67—275
|Braden Thornberry, $9,128
|72-67-68-68—275
|Trevor Cone, $6,304
|70-67-69-70—276
|Denzel Ieremia, $6,304
|67-72-69-68—276
|William Kropp, $6,304
|68-68-69-71—276
|Chad Ramey, $6,304
|66-70-70-70—276
|Dawie van der Walt, $6,304
|65-70-66-75—276
|Zecheng Dou, $4,935
|69-67-70-71—277
|Scott Harrington, $4,935
|70-68-70-69—277
|Bo Hoag, $4,935
|68-69-69-71—277
|Davis Riley, $4,935
|68-68-71-70—277
|Emmanuel Kountakis, $4,095
|68-71-70-69—278
|Kyle Reifers, $4,095
|68-70-69-71—278
|Patrick Sullivan, $4,095
|68-66-69-75—278
|Nicholas Thompson, $4,095
|69-66-72-71—278
|T.J. Vogel, $4,095
|69-69-70-70—278
|Connor Arendell, $3,095
|69-69-69-72—279
|Thomas Bass, $3,095
|69-69-68-73—279
|Horacio León, $3,095
|70-69-70-70—279
|Timothy Madigan, $3,095
|64-75-72-68—279
|John Oda, $3,095
|67-68-72-72—279
|Dylan Wu, $3,095
|67-68-71-73—279
|Carl Yuan, $3,095
|67-66-75-71—279
|Nick Arman, $2,275
|69-65-73-73—280
|Joshua Creel, $2,275
|68-68-75-69—280
|Michael Gligic, $2,275
|70-69-66-75—280
|Matt Harmon, $2,275
|66-71-74-69—280
|Austin Smotherman, $2,275
|71-68-68-73—280
|Chris Baker, $1,972
|68-68-72-73—281
|Brett Drewitt, $1,972
|70-69-73-69—281
|Michael Johnson, $1,972
|66-72-72-71—281
|Edward Loar, $1,972
|69-67-74-71—281
|MJ Maguire, $1,972
|70-67-74-70—281
|Rob Oppenheim, $1,972
|69-67-71-74—281
|Tim Wilkinson, $1,972
|70-68-70-73—281
|Nick Voke, $1,869
|74-65-73-70—282
|Vincent Whaley, $1,869
|68-71-70-73—282
|Michael Buttacavoli, $1,827
|68-70-73-72—283
|J.T. Griffin, $1,827
|69-69-75-70—283
|Rico Hoey, $1,827
|72-65-71-75—283
|Richard H. Lee, $1,827
|70-69-72-72—283
|Jon Curran, $1,785
|68-71-69-76—284
|Bryden MacPherson, $1,785
|65-71-75-73—284
|Steven Ihm, $1,764
|70-68-73-74—285
|David Gazzolo, $1,736
|66-72-72-77—287
|Tyler McCumber, $1,736
|68-71-73-75—287
|Eric Steger, $1,736
|68-71-76-72—287
