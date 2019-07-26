Listen Live Sports

...

Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship Scores

July 26, 2019 8:28 pm
 
Friday
At Highland Springs Country Club
Springfield, Mo.
Purse: $675,000
Yardage: 7,115; Par 72
Second Round
This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday.
Jonathan Randolph 64-66—130
Conrad Shindler 63-67—130
Grant Hirschman 63-68—131
Steve Wheatcroft 66-66—132
Carl Yuan 67-66—133
Martin Flores 66-67—133
Will Cannon 68-65—133
Andres Gallegos 64-70—134
Nick Arman 69-65—134
Harry Higgs 66-68—134
Patrick Sullivan 68-66—134
MJ Daffue 64-70—134
Andrew Svoboda 68-67—135
Wade Binfield 69-66—135
Nicholas Thompson 69-66—135
Dawie van der Walt 65-70—135
John Oda 67-68—135
Dylan Wu 67-68—135
Zach Wright 67-68—135
Brad Hopfinger 67-69—136
Zecheng Dou 69-67—136
Edward Loar 69-67—136
Chad Ramey 66-70—136
Joshua Creel 68-68—136
Rob Oppenheim 69-67—136
Chris Baker 68-68—136
Davis Riley 68-68—136
William Kropp 68-68—136
Bryden MacPherson 65-71—136
Rico Hoey 72-65—137
D.H. Lee 69-68—137
Bo Hoag 68-69—137
Trevor Cone 70-67—137
Henrik Norlander 69-68—137
Rafael Campos 69-68—137
MJ Maguire 70-67—137
Matt Harmon 66-71—137
David Gazzolo 66-72—138
Thomas Bass 69-69—138
J.T. Griffin 69-69—138
Connor Arendell 69-69—138
Kyle Reifers 68-70—138
Erik Compton 70-68—138
Steven Ihm 70-68—138
Steven Alker 67-71—138
Tim Wilkinson 70-68—138
Scott Harrington 70-68—138
Michael Johnson 66-72—138
Zac Blair 70-68—138
T.J. Vogel 69-69—138
Michael Buttacavoli 68-70—138
Richard H. Lee 70-69—139
Michael Gligic 70-69—139
Taylor Moore 67-72—139
Vincent Whaley 68-71—139
Horacio León 70-69—139
Eric Steger 68-71—139
Nick Voke 74-65—139
Denzel Ieremia 67-72—139
Tyler McCumber 68-71—139
Jon Curran 68-71—139
Brett Drewitt 70-69—139
Bryan Bigley 69-70—139
Timothy Madigan 64-75—139
Austin Smotherman 71-68—139
Braden Thornberry 72-67—139
Emmanuel Kountakis 68-71—139
Xinjun Zhang 67-73—140
John Huh 71-69—140
Andrew Novak 66-74—140
Brian Richey 69-71—140
Vince India 70-70—140
Chase Hanna 70-70—140
Isaiah Logue 69-71—140
Andres Gonzales 70-70—140
Justin Lower 68-72—140
Michael McGowan 69-71—140
Ben Martin 72-69—141
Tag Ridings 72-69—141
Paul Stankowski 72-69—141
Garrett Osborn 67-74—141
Jordan Niebrugge 73-68—141
Todd Baek 70-71—141
Sebastián Vázquez 70-71—141
Nick Hardy 66-75—141
Erik Barnes 70-71—141
Kevin Dougherty 71-70—141
Ben Griffin 69-72—141
Kevin Lucas 70-71—141
Brandon Crick 71-70—141
Luke Guthrie 73-69—142
Jonathan Hodge 71-71—142
Jimmy Gunn 72-70—142
Joseph Winslow 68-74—142
Kevin Roy 71-71—142
Andy Zhang 72-70—142
Ben Kohles 70-72—142
Tyson Alexander 74-68—142
Jamie Arnold 71-71—142
Sam Love 71-71—142
Greg Yates 72-70—142
Jimmy Beck 73-69—142
Blake Palmer 69-73—142
Michael Gellerman 73-70—143
Casey Wittenberg 73-70—143
Ben Taylor 71-72—143
Byron Meth 69-74—143
Jimmy Stanger 69-74—143
Chris Naegel 72-71—143
Brock Mackenzie 72-72—144
Rodolfo Cazaubón 72-72—144
Ryan Sullivan 73-71—144
Trent Whitekiller 72-72—144
Bruce McDonald 69-75—144
Mark Hensby 68-76—144
Drew Weaver 74-70—144
Matthew NeSmith 71-73—144
Ethan Tracy 72-72—144
Ben Polland 74-70—144
Max Greyserman 70-74—144
Corey Pereira 72-72—144
Brian Dwyer 75-69—144
Derek Ernst 73-72—145
Lee Hodges 73-72—145
Lee McCoy 75-70—145
Michael Miller 72-73—145
Paul Haley II 76-69—145
Matthew Campbell 73-72—145
Brett Stegmaier 72-74—146
Christian Brand 75-71—146
Zachary Edmondson 70-76—146
Ryan Wallen 70-76—146
Callum Tarren 74-72—146
Michael Arnaud 71-75—146
Oscar Fraustro 70-77—147
Olin Browne, Jr. 71-76—147
Ian Holt 72-75—147
Gregor Main 73-74—147
Billy Kennerly 70-78—148
Ángel Cabrera 74-74—148
Danny Walker 76-72—148
Jin Park 74-74—148
Spence Fulford 73-75—148
Brad Fritsch 74-75—149
Norman Xiong 72-77—149
Motin Yeung 74-75—149
Brandon Matthews 73-76—149
Albin Choi 75-75—150
Zach Rezentes 75-76—151
William Harrold 76-75—151
Max Rottluff 76-76—152

