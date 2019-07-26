Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Highland Springs Country Club
|Springfield, Mo.
|Purse: $675,000
|Yardage: 7,115; Par 72
|Second Round
|This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday.
|Jonathan Randolph
|64-66—130
|Conrad Shindler
|63-67—130
|Grant Hirschman
|63-68—131
|Steve Wheatcroft
|66-66—132
|Carl Yuan
|67-66—133
|Martin Flores
|66-67—133
|Will Cannon
|68-65—133
|Andres Gallegos
|64-70—134
|Nick Arman
|69-65—134
|Harry Higgs
|66-68—134
|Patrick Sullivan
|68-66—134
|MJ Daffue
|64-70—134
|Andrew Svoboda
|68-67—135
|Wade Binfield
|69-66—135
|Nicholas Thompson
|69-66—135
|Dawie van der Walt
|65-70—135
|John Oda
|67-68—135
|Dylan Wu
|67-68—135
|Zach Wright
|67-68—135
|Brad Hopfinger
|67-69—136
|Zecheng Dou
|69-67—136
|Edward Loar
|69-67—136
|Chad Ramey
|66-70—136
|Joshua Creel
|68-68—136
|Rob Oppenheim
|69-67—136
|Chris Baker
|68-68—136
|Davis Riley
|68-68—136
|William Kropp
|68-68—136
|Bryden MacPherson
|65-71—136
|Rico Hoey
|72-65—137
|D.H. Lee
|69-68—137
|Bo Hoag
|68-69—137
|Trevor Cone
|70-67—137
|Henrik Norlander
|69-68—137
|Rafael Campos
|69-68—137
|MJ Maguire
|70-67—137
|Matt Harmon
|66-71—137
|David Gazzolo
|66-72—138
|Thomas Bass
|69-69—138
|J.T. Griffin
|69-69—138
|Connor Arendell
|69-69—138
|Kyle Reifers
|68-70—138
|Erik Compton
|70-68—138
|Steven Ihm
|70-68—138
|Steven Alker
|67-71—138
|Tim Wilkinson
|70-68—138
|Scott Harrington
|70-68—138
|Michael Johnson
|66-72—138
|Zac Blair
|70-68—138
|T.J. Vogel
|69-69—138
|Michael Buttacavoli
|68-70—138
|Richard H. Lee
|70-69—139
|Michael Gligic
|70-69—139
|Taylor Moore
|67-72—139
|Vincent Whaley
|68-71—139
|Horacio León
|70-69—139
|Eric Steger
|68-71—139
|Nick Voke
|74-65—139
|Denzel Ieremia
|67-72—139
|Tyler McCumber
|68-71—139
|Jon Curran
|68-71—139
|Brett Drewitt
|70-69—139
|Bryan Bigley
|69-70—139
|Timothy Madigan
|64-75—139
|Austin Smotherman
|71-68—139
|Braden Thornberry
|72-67—139
|Emmanuel Kountakis
|68-71—139
|Xinjun Zhang
|67-73—140
|John Huh
|71-69—140
|Andrew Novak
|66-74—140
|Brian Richey
|69-71—140
|Vince India
|70-70—140
|Chase Hanna
|70-70—140
|Isaiah Logue
|69-71—140
|Andres Gonzales
|70-70—140
|Justin Lower
|68-72—140
|Michael McGowan
|69-71—140
|Ben Martin
|72-69—141
|Tag Ridings
|72-69—141
|Paul Stankowski
|72-69—141
|Garrett Osborn
|67-74—141
|Jordan Niebrugge
|73-68—141
|Todd Baek
|70-71—141
|Sebastián Vázquez
|70-71—141
|Nick Hardy
|66-75—141
|Erik Barnes
|70-71—141
|Kevin Dougherty
|71-70—141
|Ben Griffin
|69-72—141
|Kevin Lucas
|70-71—141
|Brandon Crick
|71-70—141
|Luke Guthrie
|73-69—142
|Jonathan Hodge
|71-71—142
|Jimmy Gunn
|72-70—142
|Joseph Winslow
|68-74—142
|Kevin Roy
|71-71—142
|Andy Zhang
|72-70—142
|Ben Kohles
|70-72—142
|Tyson Alexander
|74-68—142
|Jamie Arnold
|71-71—142
|Sam Love
|71-71—142
|Greg Yates
|72-70—142
|Jimmy Beck
|73-69—142
|Blake Palmer
|69-73—142
|Michael Gellerman
|73-70—143
|Casey Wittenberg
|73-70—143
|Ben Taylor
|71-72—143
|Byron Meth
|69-74—143
|Jimmy Stanger
|69-74—143
|Chris Naegel
|72-71—143
|Brock Mackenzie
|72-72—144
|Rodolfo Cazaubón
|72-72—144
|Ryan Sullivan
|73-71—144
|Trent Whitekiller
|72-72—144
|Bruce McDonald
|69-75—144
|Mark Hensby
|68-76—144
|Drew Weaver
|74-70—144
|Matthew NeSmith
|71-73—144
|Ethan Tracy
|72-72—144
|Ben Polland
|74-70—144
|Max Greyserman
|70-74—144
|Corey Pereira
|72-72—144
|Brian Dwyer
|75-69—144
|Derek Ernst
|73-72—145
|Lee Hodges
|73-72—145
|Lee McCoy
|75-70—145
|Michael Miller
|72-73—145
|Paul Haley II
|76-69—145
|Matthew Campbell
|73-72—145
|Brett Stegmaier
|72-74—146
|Christian Brand
|75-71—146
|Zachary Edmondson
|70-76—146
|Ryan Wallen
|70-76—146
|Callum Tarren
|74-72—146
|Michael Arnaud
|71-75—146
|Oscar Fraustro
|70-77—147
|Olin Browne, Jr.
|71-76—147
|Ian Holt
|72-75—147
|Gregor Main
|73-74—147
|Billy Kennerly
|70-78—148
|Ángel Cabrera
|74-74—148
|Danny Walker
|76-72—148
|Jin Park
|74-74—148
|Spence Fulford
|73-75—148
|Brad Fritsch
|74-75—149
|Norman Xiong
|72-77—149
|Motin Yeung
|74-75—149
|Brandon Matthews
|73-76—149
|Albin Choi
|75-75—150
|Zach Rezentes
|75-76—151
|William Harrold
|76-75—151
|Max Rottluff
|76-76—152
