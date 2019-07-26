Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship Scores

Friday At Highland Springs Country Club Springfield, Mo. Purse: $675,000 Yardage: 7,115; Par 72 Second Round This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday. Jonathan Randolph 64-66—130 Conrad Shindler 63-67—130 Grant Hirschman 63-68—131 Steve Wheatcroft 66-66—132 Carl Yuan 67-66—133 Martin Flores 66-67—133 Will Cannon 68-65—133 Andres Gallegos 64-70—134 Nick Arman 69-65—134 Harry Higgs 66-68—134 Patrick Sullivan 68-66—134 MJ Daffue 64-70—134 Andrew Svoboda 68-67—135 Wade Binfield 69-66—135 Nicholas Thompson 69-66—135 Dawie van der Walt 65-70—135 John Oda 67-68—135 Dylan Wu 67-68—135 Zach Wright 67-68—135 Brad Hopfinger 67-69—136 Zecheng Dou 69-67—136 Edward Loar 69-67—136 Chad Ramey 66-70—136 Joshua Creel 68-68—136 Rob Oppenheim 69-67—136 Chris Baker 68-68—136 Davis Riley 68-68—136 William Kropp 68-68—136 Bryden MacPherson 65-71—136 Rico Hoey 72-65—137 D.H. Lee 69-68—137 Bo Hoag 68-69—137 Trevor Cone 70-67—137 Henrik Norlander 69-68—137 Rafael Campos 69-68—137 MJ Maguire 70-67—137 Matt Harmon 66-71—137 David Gazzolo 66-72—138 Thomas Bass 69-69—138 J.T. Griffin 69-69—138 Connor Arendell 69-69—138 Kyle Reifers 68-70—138 Erik Compton 70-68—138 Steven Ihm 70-68—138 Steven Alker 67-71—138 Tim Wilkinson 70-68—138 Scott Harrington 70-68—138 Michael Johnson 66-72—138 Zac Blair 70-68—138 T.J. Vogel 69-69—138 Michael Buttacavoli 68-70—138 Richard H. Lee 70-69—139 Michael Gligic 70-69—139 Taylor Moore 67-72—139 Vincent Whaley 68-71—139 Horacio León 70-69—139 Eric Steger 68-71—139 Nick Voke 74-65—139 Denzel Ieremia 67-72—139 Tyler McCumber 68-71—139 Jon Curran 68-71—139 Brett Drewitt 70-69—139 Bryan Bigley 69-70—139 Timothy Madigan 64-75—139 Austin Smotherman 71-68—139 Braden Thornberry 72-67—139 Emmanuel Kountakis 68-71—139 Xinjun Zhang 67-73—140 John Huh 71-69—140 Andrew Novak 66-74—140 Brian Richey 69-71—140 Vince India 70-70—140 Chase Hanna 70-70—140 Isaiah Logue 69-71—140 Andres Gonzales 70-70—140 Justin Lower 68-72—140 Michael McGowan 69-71—140 Ben Martin 72-69—141 Tag Ridings 72-69—141 Paul Stankowski 72-69—141 Garrett Osborn 67-74—141 Jordan Niebrugge 73-68—141 Todd Baek 70-71—141 Sebastián Vázquez 70-71—141 Nick Hardy 66-75—141 Erik Barnes 70-71—141 Kevin Dougherty 71-70—141 Ben Griffin 69-72—141 Kevin Lucas 70-71—141 Brandon Crick 71-70—141 Luke Guthrie 73-69—142 Jonathan Hodge 71-71—142 Jimmy Gunn 72-70—142 Joseph Winslow 68-74—142 Kevin Roy 71-71—142 Andy Zhang 72-70—142 Ben Kohles 70-72—142 Tyson Alexander 74-68—142 Jamie Arnold 71-71—142 Sam Love 71-71—142 Greg Yates 72-70—142 Jimmy Beck 73-69—142 Blake Palmer 69-73—142 Michael Gellerman 73-70—143 Casey Wittenberg 73-70—143 Ben Taylor 71-72—143 Byron Meth 69-74—143 Jimmy Stanger 69-74—143 Chris Naegel 72-71—143 Brock Mackenzie 72-72—144 Rodolfo Cazaubón 72-72—144 Ryan Sullivan 73-71—144 Trent Whitekiller 72-72—144 Bruce McDonald 69-75—144 Mark Hensby 68-76—144 Drew Weaver 74-70—144 Matthew NeSmith 71-73—144 Ethan Tracy 72-72—144 Ben Polland 74-70—144 Max Greyserman 70-74—144 Corey Pereira 72-72—144 Brian Dwyer 75-69—144 Derek Ernst 73-72—145 Lee Hodges 73-72—145 Lee McCoy 75-70—145 Michael Miller 72-73—145 Paul Haley II 76-69—145 Matthew Campbell 73-72—145 Brett Stegmaier 72-74—146 Christian Brand 75-71—146 Zachary Edmondson 70-76—146 Ryan Wallen 70-76—146 Callum Tarren 74-72—146 Michael Arnaud 71-75—146 Oscar Fraustro 70-77—147 Olin Browne, Jr. 71-76—147 Ian Holt 72-75—147 Gregor Main 73-74—147 Billy Kennerly 70-78—148 Ángel Cabrera 74-74—148 Danny Walker 76-72—148 Jin Park 74-74—148 Spence Fulford 73-75—148 Brad Fritsch 74-75—149 Norman Xiong 72-77—149 Motin Yeung 74-75—149 Brandon Matthews 73-76—149 Albin Choi 75-75—150 Zach Rezentes 75-76—151 William Harrold 76-75—151 Max Rottluff 76-76—152

