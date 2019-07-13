Korn Ferry – TPC Colorado Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Colorado
|Berthoud, Colo.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,991; Par 72
|Third Round
|This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday
|Brett Coletta
|68-70-65—203
|Nelson Ledesma
|65-69-69—203
|Michael Gellerman
|74-66-64—204
|John Oda
|69-67-68—204
|Michael Gligic
|69-69-67—205
|Erik Barnes
|71-69-67—207
|Harry Higgs
|71-68-68—207
|Xinjun Zhang
|71-68-68—207
|Lee Hodges
|69-68-70—207
|Joseph Winslow
|68-68-71—207
|Jamie Arnold
|68-71-69—208
|Kevin Dougherty
|71-68-69—208
|Callum Tarren
|69-70-69—208
|Dawie van der Walt
|73-66-69—208
|Rico Hoey
|67-70-71—208
|Grant Hirschman
|70-71-68—209
|Rhein Gibson
|71-71-67—209
|Taylor Moore
|70-71-68—209
|Doug Ghim
|70-69-70—209
|T.J. Vogel
|69-70-70—209
|Chad Ramey
|68-70-71—209
|William Harrold
|72-70-68—210
|Zach Wright
|69-73-68—210
|Ben Kohles
|71-70-69—210
|Daniel Summerhays
|72-70-68—210
|Braden Thornberry
|70-70-70—210
|Zecheng Dou
|72-69-69—210
|Scott Harrington
|71-68-71—210
|Conrad Shindler
|68-71-71—210
|Martin Flores
|69-69-72—210
|Blayne Barber
|75-67-69—211
|Kevin Lucas
|69-72-70—211
|MJ Maguire
|74-69-68—211
|Chase Seiffert
|71-70-71—212
|Jonathan Randolph
|71-70-71—212
|Max Greyserman
|67-75-70—212
|Edward Loar
|68-72-72—212
|Joseph Bramlett
|76-67-69—212
|Tyson Alexander
|74-69-69—212
|Tom Whitney
|70-73-69—212
|Dan McCarthy
|70-72-71—213
|Maverick McNealy
|69-73-71—213
|Rick Lamb
|69-72-72—213
|Davis Riley
|72-70-71—213
|Scottie Scheffler
|75-68-70—213
|Andy Zhang
|71-72-70—213
|Brock Mackenzie
|70-73-70—213
|Zahkai Brown
|73-70-70—213
|Nick Voke
|72-69-73—214
|Justin Lower
|72-70-72—214
|Cameron Percy
|71-71-72—214
|Ben Taylor
|70-71-73—214
|Mark Hubbard
|74-67-73—214
|Will Zalatoris
|67-75-72—214
|Matt Harmon
|68-71-75—214
|Nicholas Thompson
|69-70-75—214
|Ethan Tracy
|69-74-71—214
|James Love
|68-75-71—214
|Carl Yuan
|71-71-73—215
|Brett Stegmaier
|70-72-73—215
|Jimmy Gunn
|69-73-73—215
|Derek Ernst
|71-72-72—215
|Brett Drewitt
|70-73-72—215
|Michael Johnson
|72-71-72—215
|Christian Brand
|72-69-75—216
|Andres Gallegos
|71-71-74—216
|Ángel Cabrera
|70-73-73—216
|Trevor Cone
|71-72-73—216
|Jack Maguire
|70-73-73—216
|Michael Hebert
|72-69-76—217
|Paul Haley II
|72-71-74—217
|Luke Guthrie
|70-73-74—217
|Garrett Osborn
|72-71-77—220
