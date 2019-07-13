Listen Live Sports

Korn Ferry – TPC Colorado Championship Scores

July 13, 2019 6:44 pm
 
Saturday
At TPC Colorado
Berthoud, Colo.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,991; Par 72
Third Round
This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday
Brett Coletta 68-70-65—203
Nelson Ledesma 65-69-69—203
Michael Gellerman 74-66-64—204
John Oda 69-67-68—204
Michael Gligic 69-69-67—205
Erik Barnes 71-69-67—207
Harry Higgs 71-68-68—207
Xinjun Zhang 71-68-68—207
Lee Hodges 69-68-70—207
Joseph Winslow 68-68-71—207
Jamie Arnold 68-71-69—208
Kevin Dougherty 71-68-69—208
Callum Tarren 69-70-69—208
Dawie van der Walt 73-66-69—208
Rico Hoey 67-70-71—208
Grant Hirschman 70-71-68—209
Rhein Gibson 71-71-67—209
Taylor Moore 70-71-68—209
Doug Ghim 70-69-70—209
T.J. Vogel 69-70-70—209
Chad Ramey 68-70-71—209
William Harrold 72-70-68—210
Zach Wright 69-73-68—210
Ben Kohles 71-70-69—210
Daniel Summerhays 72-70-68—210
Braden Thornberry 70-70-70—210
Zecheng Dou 72-69-69—210
Scott Harrington 71-68-71—210
Conrad Shindler 68-71-71—210
Martin Flores 69-69-72—210
Blayne Barber 75-67-69—211
Kevin Lucas 69-72-70—211
MJ Maguire 74-69-68—211
Chase Seiffert 71-70-71—212
Jonathan Randolph 71-70-71—212
Max Greyserman 67-75-70—212
Edward Loar 68-72-72—212
Joseph Bramlett 76-67-69—212
Tyson Alexander 74-69-69—212
Tom Whitney 70-73-69—212
Dan McCarthy 70-72-71—213
Maverick McNealy 69-73-71—213
Rick Lamb 69-72-72—213
Davis Riley 72-70-71—213
Scottie Scheffler 75-68-70—213
Andy Zhang 71-72-70—213
Brock Mackenzie 70-73-70—213
Zahkai Brown 73-70-70—213
Nick Voke 72-69-73—214
Justin Lower 72-70-72—214
Cameron Percy 71-71-72—214
Ben Taylor 70-71-73—214
Mark Hubbard 74-67-73—214
Will Zalatoris 67-75-72—214
Matt Harmon 68-71-75—214
Nicholas Thompson 69-70-75—214
Ethan Tracy 69-74-71—214
James Love 68-75-71—214
Carl Yuan 71-71-73—215
Brett Stegmaier 70-72-73—215
Jimmy Gunn 69-73-73—215
Derek Ernst 71-72-72—215
Brett Drewitt 70-73-72—215
Michael Johnson 72-71-72—215
Christian Brand 72-69-75—216
Andres Gallegos 71-71-74—216
Ángel Cabrera 70-73-73—216
Trevor Cone 71-72-73—216
Jack Maguire 70-73-73—216
Michael Hebert 72-69-76—217
Paul Haley II 72-71-74—217
Luke Guthrie 70-73-74—217
Garrett Osborn 72-71-77—220

