Korn Ferry – TPC Colorado Championship Scores

Saturday At TPC Colorado Berthoud, Colo. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,991; Par 72 Third Round This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday Brett Coletta 68-70-65—203 Nelson Ledesma 65-69-69—203 Michael Gellerman 74-66-64—204 John Oda 69-67-68—204 Michael Gligic 69-69-67—205 Erik Barnes 71-69-67—207 Harry Higgs 71-68-68—207 Xinjun Zhang 71-68-68—207 Lee Hodges 69-68-70—207 Joseph Winslow 68-68-71—207 Jamie Arnold 68-71-69—208 Kevin Dougherty 71-68-69—208 Callum Tarren 69-70-69—208 Dawie van der Walt 73-66-69—208 Rico Hoey 67-70-71—208 Grant Hirschman 70-71-68—209 Rhein Gibson 71-71-67—209 Taylor Moore 70-71-68—209 Doug Ghim 70-69-70—209 T.J. Vogel 69-70-70—209 Chad Ramey 68-70-71—209 William Harrold 72-70-68—210 Zach Wright 69-73-68—210 Ben Kohles 71-70-69—210 Daniel Summerhays 72-70-68—210 Braden Thornberry 70-70-70—210 Zecheng Dou 72-69-69—210 Scott Harrington 71-68-71—210 Conrad Shindler 68-71-71—210 Martin Flores 69-69-72—210 Blayne Barber 75-67-69—211 Kevin Lucas 69-72-70—211 MJ Maguire 74-69-68—211 Chase Seiffert 71-70-71—212 Jonathan Randolph 71-70-71—212 Max Greyserman 67-75-70—212 Edward Loar 68-72-72—212 Joseph Bramlett 76-67-69—212 Tyson Alexander 74-69-69—212 Tom Whitney 70-73-69—212 Dan McCarthy 70-72-71—213 Maverick McNealy 69-73-71—213 Rick Lamb 69-72-72—213 Davis Riley 72-70-71—213 Scottie Scheffler 75-68-70—213 Andy Zhang 71-72-70—213 Brock Mackenzie 70-73-70—213 Zahkai Brown 73-70-70—213 Nick Voke 72-69-73—214 Justin Lower 72-70-72—214 Cameron Percy 71-71-72—214 Ben Taylor 70-71-73—214 Mark Hubbard 74-67-73—214 Will Zalatoris 67-75-72—214 Matt Harmon 68-71-75—214 Nicholas Thompson 69-70-75—214 Ethan Tracy 69-74-71—214 James Love 68-75-71—214 Carl Yuan 71-71-73—215 Brett Stegmaier 70-72-73—215 Jimmy Gunn 69-73-73—215 Derek Ernst 71-72-72—215 Brett Drewitt 70-73-72—215 Michael Johnson 72-71-72—215 Christian Brand 72-69-75—216 Andres Gallegos 71-71-74—216 Ángel Cabrera 70-73-73—216 Trevor Cone 71-72-73—216 Jack Maguire 70-73-73—216 Michael Hebert 72-69-76—217 Paul Haley II 72-71-74—217 Luke Guthrie 70-73-74—217 Garrett Osborn 72-71-77—220

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.