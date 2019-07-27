Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kronholm gets first shutout for Fire in draw with DC

July 27, 2019 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Kenneth Kronholm only had to make one save to get his first shutout with Chicago in the Fire’s scoreless draw with D.C. United on Saturday night.

Bill Hamid made two saves on the other end to pick up his ninth shutout of the season.

Chicago (5-10-9) added Kronholm in early May and he’s 2-5-4. The only save in his second win came against Wayne Rooney. The Fire are now winless in five matches, but picked up their second draw in that time.

Hamid’s night was a little more difficult to get DC (9-6-9) a point. In the 29th minute he got his hand on a chip but the rebound went to Johan Kappelhof, whose point-blank shot was cleared off the endline by Frederic Brillant. In the 82nd minute, Hamid turned away Przemyslaw Frankowski with a dive to his left. Hamid’s career high for shutouts is 10 in the 2014 season.

Advertisement

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established