Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LAFC scores 4 goals in 12 minutes, beats Atlanta United 4-3

July 27, 2019 12:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela scored two of Los Angeles FC’s four goals during a 12-minute stretch in a 4-3 victory over Atlanta United on Friday night.

Los Angeles (15-3-4) trailed in the second minute, but started its scoring surge in the 33rd on Adama Diomand’s fourth goal in four games. Rossi’s 12th goal of the season came five minutes later, and Vela scored on a penalty kick for his league-leading 22th. Eduard Atuesta gave LAFC a 4-1 lead in the 45th.

Mohammed Adams, who was selected No. 10 overall in 2018 SuperDraft, opened the scoring in his first start for Atlanta (11-9-3) by curling home a loose ball in front of the net. Josef Martínez capped the first-half scoring with his 17th goal to pull Atlanta to 4-2 in stoppage time.

United scored six minutes into the second half on Eddie Segura’s own goal. Martínez had good goal-scoring opportunities in the 62nd and 66th.

Advertisement

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established