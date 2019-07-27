Listen Live Sports

Lappalainen scores twice in MLS debut, Impact beat Union 4-0

July 27, 2019 10:20 pm
 
MONTREAL (AP) — Finnish winger Lassi Lappalainen scored twice in his Major League Soccer debut and Orji Okwonkwo also had two goals to help the Montreal Impact beat the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union 4-0 on Saturday night.

Evan Bush made three saves for his seventh shutout of the season, helping the Impact (10-11-3) snap a four-game skid. The Impact were winless since June 26 and had only four goals during the losing streak.

The Union (11-7-6) lost for the second time in three matches.

