Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lavender, Copper help Sky pull away, beat Wings 78-66

July 7, 2019 8:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Jantel Lavender had a season-high 20 points and 10 rebounds, Kahleah Copper scored a season-high 16 points, and the Chicago Sky pulled away late on Sunday night for a 78-66 win over the Dallas Wings.

Diamond DeShields added 10 points and Courtney Vandersloot finished with seven points and 11 assists for Chicago. The Sky (7-7) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Theresa Plaisance hit a 3-pointer to give the Wings (4-9) a 66-63 lead with 3:59 to play but DeShields answered with a 3 and Copper made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 67-66 with three minutes left. Lavender scored six points and Stefanie Dolson added five from there to cap the scoring.

The Wings went 0 for 6 from the field with two turnovers over the final three-plus minutes.

Advertisement

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 22 points but shot just 7 of 21 from the field, including 0 for 5 in the fourth quarter when the Wings were outscored 26-12.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines execute boat raid exercise on island

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.