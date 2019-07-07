Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LEADING OFF: Derby day; Lucroy, Arrieta get evaluated

July 7, 2019 9:14 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

A look at what’s happening around the majors Monday:

DERBY DAY

The All-Star Game might not count anymore, but the Home Run Derby is upping the stakes. This year’s derby includes a $1 million top prize, and the participants are taking it seriously. Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and several others have been practicing before games, trying to simulate derby conditions. Yelich, however, backed out of the field Sunday after tweaking his back and was replaced by Oakland’s Matt Chapman. The rest of the field is Cleveland’s Carlos Santana, New York’s Pete Alonso, Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell, Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., Houston’s Alex Bregman and the Dodgers’ Joc Pederson.

SCARY MOMENT

Advertisement

The Angels are awaiting test results for catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who was bowled over by Houston’s Jake Marisnick at home plate Sunday. The team said Lucroy was sent to a hospital for a CT scan and being evaluated for a possible concussion and broken nose. Marisnick crashed into Lucroy as he attempted to score no George Springer’s fly ball and was called out for the aggressive collision. Los Angeles manager Brad Ausmus thinks the league should consider suspending the Astros outfielder.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

“It certainly didn’t look like a clean play,” Ausmus said. “I don’t know what actually happened, but it looked like Marisnick took a step to the left and bowled into him with his arm up. The call was right. Really, I think Major League Baseball should probably take a look at it. Consider some type of suspension, quite frankly.”

SNAKEBIT

Jake Arrieta will be spending some of his All-Star break at the doctor’s office. The Phillies right-hander has bone spurs in his right elbow, and he’ll be checked to see whether surgery is needed. He’s 8-7 with a 4.67 ERA, most recently allowing six runs to the Mets in a 6-5 loss Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines execute boat raid exercise on island

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.