LECOM Health Challenge Scores

|Sunday
|At Peek’n Peak Resort (Upper Course)
|Findley Lake, N.Y.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Tim Wilkinson
|65-67-67—199
|Ryan Brehm
|70-66-64—200
|Jamie Arnold
|66-68-66—200
|Zach Wright
|69-67-65—201
|Byron Meth
|67-67-67—201
|Will Zalatoris
|65-68-68—201
|Blayne Barber
|69-67-66—202
|Maverick McNealy
|66-68-68—202
|Matthew Campbell
|64-69-69—202
|Will Cannon
|67-65-70—202
|Henrik Norlander
|69-68-66—203
|MJ Daffue
|70-65-68—203
|Zac Blair
|69-67-67—203
|Michael McGowan
|66-69-68—203
|Kevin Lucas
|66-68-69—203
|Lanto Griffin
|67-66-70—203
|Callum Tarren
|69-70-64—203
|Jordan Niebrugge
|73-64-67—204
|Robby Shelton
|68-66-70—204
|Andres Gonzales
|68-68-69—205
|T.J. Vogel
|66-70-69—205
|Spence Fulford
|69-67-69—205
|Mark Hubbard
|72-66-67—205
|Greg Yates
|72-66-67—205
|Tyson Alexander
|69-69-67—205
|Nelson Ledesma
|67-67-71—205
|George Cunningham
|70-67-69—206
|Chase Seiffert
|67-70-69—206
|Oscar Fraustro
|74-63-69—206
|Matthew NeSmith
|68-70-68—206
|Ethan Tracy
|71-67-68—206
|William Kropp
|69-67-70—206
|Patrick Sullivan
|70-66-70—206
|Lee Hodges
|68-68-70—206
|Steve LeBrun
|67-71-68—206
|Sebastian Cappelen
|72-66-68—206
|Dawie van der Walt
|66-68-72—206
|Grayson Murray
|71-68-67—206
|Charlie Saxon
|72-67-67—206
|Joseph Winslow
|70-67-70—207
|Chris Naegel
|72-65-70—207
|Michael Gligic
|71-67-69—207
|Oliver Bekker
|71-65-71—207
|Dan McCarthy
|70-66-71—207
|Chris Baker
|74-64-69—207
|Steve Wheatcroft
|68-70-69—207
|Rodolfo Cazaubón
|71-67-69—207
|Martin Flores
|70-67-71—208
|Jimmy Stanger
|66-71-71—208
|Brian Richey
|68-68-72—208
|Erik Barnes
|70-68-70—208
|Jimmy Gunn
|65-69-74—208
|Casey Wittenberg
|71-68-69—208
|Erik Compton
|69-70-69—208
|Billy Kennerly
|71-68-69—208
|Richard H. Lee
|68-69-72—209
|Michael Gellerman
|66-71-72—209
|Andrew Novak
|66-67-76—209
|Harrison Endycott
|66-71-73—210
|Ben Taylor
|69-69-72—210
|Jack Maguire
|69-69-72—210
|Kyle Westmoreland
|72-66-72—210
|JD Dornes
|68-70-72—210
|Rico Hoey
|71-68-71—210
|Tommy Gainey
|71-68-71—210
|Christian Brand
|70-69-71—210
|Cameron Percy
|70-69-71—210
|Thomas Walsh
|69-70-71—210
|Ben Griffin
|70-69-72—211
|Seann Harlingten
|70-69-77—216
