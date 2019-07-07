Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LECOM Health Challenge Scores

July 7, 2019 10:32 am
 
Sunday
At Peek’n Peak Resort (Upper Course)
Findley Lake, N.Y.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72
Third Round
Tim Wilkinson 65-67-67—199
Ryan Brehm 70-66-64—200
Jamie Arnold 66-68-66—200
Zach Wright 69-67-65—201
Byron Meth 67-67-67—201
Will Zalatoris 65-68-68—201
Blayne Barber 69-67-66—202
Maverick McNealy 66-68-68—202
Matthew Campbell 64-69-69—202
Will Cannon 67-65-70—202
Henrik Norlander 69-68-66—203
MJ Daffue 70-65-68—203
Zac Blair 69-67-67—203
Michael McGowan 66-69-68—203
Kevin Lucas 66-68-69—203
Lanto Griffin 67-66-70—203
Callum Tarren 69-70-64—203
Jordan Niebrugge 73-64-67—204
Robby Shelton 68-66-70—204
Andres Gonzales 68-68-69—205
T.J. Vogel 66-70-69—205
Spence Fulford 69-67-69—205
Mark Hubbard 72-66-67—205
Greg Yates 72-66-67—205
Tyson Alexander 69-69-67—205
Nelson Ledesma 67-67-71—205
George Cunningham 70-67-69—206
Chase Seiffert 67-70-69—206
Oscar Fraustro 74-63-69—206
Matthew NeSmith 68-70-68—206
Ethan Tracy 71-67-68—206
William Kropp 69-67-70—206
Patrick Sullivan 70-66-70—206
Lee Hodges 68-68-70—206
Steve LeBrun 67-71-68—206
Sebastian Cappelen 72-66-68—206
Dawie van der Walt 66-68-72—206
Grayson Murray 71-68-67—206
Charlie Saxon 72-67-67—206
Joseph Winslow 70-67-70—207
Chris Naegel 72-65-70—207
Michael Gligic 71-67-69—207
Oliver Bekker 71-65-71—207
Dan McCarthy 70-66-71—207
Chris Baker 74-64-69—207
Steve Wheatcroft 68-70-69—207
Rodolfo Cazaubón 71-67-69—207
Martin Flores 70-67-71—208
Jimmy Stanger 66-71-71—208
Brian Richey 68-68-72—208
Erik Barnes 70-68-70—208
Jimmy Gunn 65-69-74—208
Casey Wittenberg 71-68-69—208
Erik Compton 69-70-69—208
Billy Kennerly 71-68-69—208
Richard H. Lee 68-69-72—209
Michael Gellerman 66-71-72—209
Andrew Novak 66-67-76—209
Harrison Endycott 66-71-73—210
Ben Taylor 69-69-72—210
Jack Maguire 69-69-72—210
Kyle Westmoreland 72-66-72—210
JD Dornes 68-70-72—210
Rico Hoey 71-68-71—210
Tommy Gainey 71-68-71—210
Christian Brand 70-69-71—210
Cameron Percy 70-69-71—210
Thomas Walsh 69-70-71—210
Ben Griffin 70-69-72—211
Seann Harlingten 70-69-77—216

