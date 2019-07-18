Listen Live Sports

Lee Smith Career Statistics

July 18, 2019
 
Regular Season
Year Tm W L ERA G SV IP H BB SO
1980 ChC 2 0 2.91 18 0 21.2 21 14 17
1981 ChC 3 6 3.51 40 1 66.2 57 31 50
1982 ChC 2 5 2.69 72 17 117.0 105 37 99
1983 ChC 4 10 1.65 66 29 103.1 70 41 91
1984 ChC 9 7 3.65 69 33 101.0 98 35 86
1985 ChC 7 4 3.04 65 33 97.2 87 32 112
1986 ChC 9 9 3.09 66 31 90.1 69 42 93
1987 ChC 4 10 3.12 62 36 83.2 84 32 96
1988 Bos 4 5 2.80 64 29 83.2 72 37 96
1989 Bos 6 1 3.57 64 25 70.2 53 33 96
1990 Bos-StL 5 5 2.06 64 31 83.0 71 29 87
1991 StL 6 3 2.34 67 47 73.0 70 13 67
1992 StL 4 9 3.12 70 43 75.0 62 26 60
1993 StL-NYY 2 4 3.88 63 46 58.0 53 14 60
1994 Bal 1 4 3.29 41 33 8.1 34 11 42
1995 Cal 0 5 3.47 52 37 38.1 42 25 43
1996 Cal-Cin 3 4 3.74 54 2 55.1 57 26 41
1997 Mon 0 1 5.82 25 5 21.2 28 8 15
Totals 71 92 3.03 1022 478 1289.1 1133 486 1251
League Championship Series
Year Tm W L ERA G SV IP H BB SO
1984 SDP 0 1 9.00 2 1 2.0 3 0 3
1988 Oak 0 1 8.10 2 0 3.1 6 1 4
Totals 0 2 8.44 4 1 5.1 9 1 7

