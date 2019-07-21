Lee Smith Career Stats

|Regular Season
|Year Tm
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|SV
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|1980 ChC
|2
|0
|2.91
|18
|0
|21.2
|21
|14
|17
|1981 ChC
|3
|6
|3.51
|40
|1
|66.2
|57
|31
|50
|1982 ChC
|2
|5
|2.69
|72
|17
|117.0
|105
|37
|99
|1983 ChC
|4
|10
|1.65
|66
|29
|103.1
|70
|41
|91
|1984 ChC
|9
|7
|3.65
|69
|33
|101.0
|98
|35
|86
|1985 ChC
|7
|4
|3.04
|65
|33
|97.2
|87
|32
|112
|1986 ChC
|9
|9
|3.09
|66
|31
|90.1
|69
|42
|93
|1987 ChC
|4
|10
|3.12
|62
|36
|83.2
|84
|32
|96
|1988 Bos
|4
|5
|2.80
|64
|29
|83.2
|72
|37
|96
|1989 Bos
|6
|1
|3.57
|64
|25
|70.2
|53
|33
|96
|1990 Bos-StL
|5
|5
|2.06
|64
|31
|83.0
|71
|29
|87
|1991 StL
|6
|3
|2.34
|67
|47
|73.0
|70
|13
|67
|1992 StL
|4
|9
|3.12
|70
|43
|75.0
|62
|26
|60
|1993 StL-NYY
|2
|4
|3.88
|63
|46
|58.0
|53
|14
|60
|1994 Bal
|1
|4
|3.29
|41
|33
|8.1
|34
|11
|42
|1995 Cal
|0
|5
|3.47
|52
|37
|38.1
|42
|25
|43
|1996 Cal-Cin
|3
|4
|3.74
|54
|2
|55.1
|57
|26
|41
|1997 Mon
|0
|1
|5.82
|25
|5
|21.2
|28
|8
|15
|Totals
|71
|92
|3.03
|1022
|478
|1289.1
|1133
|486
|1251
|League Championship Series
|Year Tm
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|SV
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|1984 SD
|0
|1
|9.00
|2
|1
|2.0
|3
|0
|3
|1988 Oak
|0
|1
|8.10
|2
|0
|3.1
|6
|1
|4
|Totals
|0
|2
|8.44
|4
|1
|5.1
|9
|1
|7
