The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Liberty-Sky, Box

July 12, 2019 10:07 pm
 
NEW YORK (83)

Boyd 2-6 0-0 4, Charles 5-13 2-3 13, Hartley 2-9 8-8 13, Nurse 6-13 5-5 18, Zahui B 0-3 5-6 5, Allen 3-6 0-0 6, Gray 1-2 2-2 4, Johannes 4-7 0-0 10, Raincock-Ekunwe 3-5 0-1 6, Wright 1-3 0-0 2, Xu 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-70 22-25 83.

CHICAGO (99)

DeShields 7-12 2-2 16, Dolson 5-7 2-2 13, Lavender 8-14 1-2 17, Quigley 5-10 1-1 14, Vandersloot 5-7 6-7 17, Copper 4-7 1-2 9, Faulkner 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Ndour 0-2 0-0 0, Parker 1-3 4-6 6, Samuelson 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 38-70 18-24 99.

New York 25 10 22 26—83
Chicago 27 28 24 20—99

3-Point Goals_New York 5-14 (Johannes 2-4, Charles 1-2, Nurse 1-2, Hartley 1-2, Wright 0-1, Boyd 0-1, Zahui B 0-1, Xu 0-1), Chicago 5-12 (Quigley 3-6, Vandersloot 1-2, Dolson 1-2, Lavender 0-1, Samuelson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 36 (Gray 6), Chicago 35 (Dolson 9). Assists_New York 24 (Boyd, Hartley 5), Chicago 30 (Vandersloot 12). Total Fouls_New York 20, Chicago 18. A_7,221 (10,387).

The Associated Press

