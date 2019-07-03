Liberty-Storm, Box

NEW YORK (84)

Boyd 3-8 0-0 7, Charles 11-22 3-4 26, Durr 2-5 1-2 5, Gray 2-5 0-0 4, Nurse 9-12 2-2 24, Bias 0-2 0-0 0, Raincock-Ekunwe 3-3 2-3 8, Warley-Talbert 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 4-12 0-2 10. Totals 34-69 8-13 84.

SEATTLE (83)

Canada 4-10 2-2 10, Clark 4-11 1-1 11, Howard 6-16 1-2 15, Russell 7-8 5-9 19, Whitcomb 4-8 2-2 13, Dietrick 0-1 0-0 0, Langhorne 0-3 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-6 0-0 5, Paris 1-1 0-0 2, Zellous 2-6 4-4 8. Totals 30-70 15-20 83.

New York 18 23 19 24—84 Seattle 18 22 30 13—83

3-Point Goals_New York 8-19 (Nurse 4-7, Wright 2-4, Boyd 1-1, Charles 1-2, Bias 0-2, Durr 0-3), Seattle 8-24 (Whitcomb 3-7, Howard 2-3, Clark 2-6, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-1, Langhorne 0-1, Dietrick 0-1, Canada 0-2, Zellous 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 34 (Gray 8), Seattle 34 (Clark 9). Assists_New York 20 (Boyd 10), Seattle 20 (Canada 7). Total Fouls_New York 17, Seattle 14. A_8,710 (10,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.