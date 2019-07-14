Liberty-Storm, Box

NEW YORK (69)

Boyd 1-3 0-0 2, Charles 2-15 5-6 9, Hartley 2-6 3-4 7, Nurse 5-10 6-7 19, Zahui B 2-7 0-0 4, Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Gray 1-2 2-2 4, Johannes 2-3 2-2 7, Raincock-Ekunwe 2-2 1-1 5, Wright 1-2 4-4 6, Xu 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-57 23-26 69.

SEATTLE (78)

Canada 4-11 0-0 9, Clark 2-5 0-0 6, Howard 6-12 0-0 14, Russell 2-4 0-0 4, Whitcomb 4-11 0-0 11, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, Langhorne 5-8 5-6 19, Mosqueda-Lewis 3-11 0-0 7, Paris 1-2 0-0 2, Zellous 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 30-71 5-6 78.

New York 20 10 13 26—69 Seattle 27 16 23 12—78

3-Point Goals_New York 4-16 (Nurse 3-7, Johannes 1-2, Hartley 0-1, Allen 0-1, Charles 0-2, Zahui B 0-3), Seattle 13-34 (Langhorne 4-6, Whitcomb 3-10, Clark 2-4, Howard 2-5, Canada 1-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-5, Zellous 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 28 (Zahui B 8), Seattle 34 (Canada 9). Assists_New York 15 (Hartley 5), Seattle 19 (Canada 8). Total Fouls_New York 13, Seattle 24. A_6,733 (10,000).

