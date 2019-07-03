Listen Live Sports

Lightning forces delay of Jamaica-US Gold Cup semifinal

July 3, 2019 10:38 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal between the United States and Jamaica is being delayed by weather with the U.S. ahead 1-0 in the 16th minute.

Although wasn’t initially raining at Nashville’s Nissan Stadiuim, a band of lightning in the area caused the delay.

Weston McKennie scored for the second straight game, on an assist from Jozy Altidore, to give the U.S. the lead in the ninth minute. McKennie had scored in the 1-0 quarterfinal victory over Curacao on Sunday.

The winner plays Mexico in Sunday’s final at Chicago.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

