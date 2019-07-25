Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lilly King on DQ at world swims: I did it

July 25, 2019 11:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Lilly King says the officials made the right call when they disqualified her for an unorthodox turn in the 200-meter breaststroke heats at the world swimming championships.

As a result, the American said Friday she will reevaluate her turns in the event going forward.

Officials ruled King didn’t touch the wall with both hands at the same time in the first turn Thursday.

The U.S. lost its initial protest and was denied again by FINA’s Jury of Appeals. The process took most of Thursday and the decision wasn’t announced until shortly before the evening semifinals.

Advertisement

King says she was disqualified for the same infraction in the event at the U.S. national championships four years ago.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

More AP swimming: https://apnews.com/Swimming and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established