Lions look to get leg up with coach arriving at camp in cast

July 25, 2019 9:41 am
 
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia is beginning his second training camp with a cast on his left leg.

Patricia arrived at his season-opening news conference on a knee scooter Thursday before the first practice. He was treated for a tendon problem in his lower leg.

The former New England Patriots defensive coordinator lost 10 games last year in his debut as a head coach.

Detroit’s free-agent signings this offseason featured defensive end Trey Flowers, wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and cornerback Justin Coleman.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to be under center more often in a system that strives for balance under new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Stafford has often been in the shotgun in pass-heavy schemes.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

