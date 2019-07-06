Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lodeiro’s stoppage-time goal lifts Sounders over Crew 2-1

July 6, 2019 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nicolás Lodeiro scored his second goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift the Seattle Sounders over the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday night.

Seattle’s Kelvin Leerdam hit the crossbar on a free kick in the 94th minute and then Lodeiro headed a deflected cross into the right corner to help the Sounders (9-5-5) win their second of the last three.

Lodeiro tied it with a penalty kick in the 56th after the Crew’s David Guzmán took Lodeiro down in the area.

Seattle’s Danny Leyva was late to defend a pass that Pedro Santos got to first and the referee pointed to the spot immediately after Leyva tripped Santos.

Advertisement

Santos converted the penalty in the 13th minute, finishing into the right corner to end the Crew’s three-game scoring drought. It was their first lead since the beginning of June.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Columbus (5-13-2) lost its fourth and in a row and extended its winless streak to eight games.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.