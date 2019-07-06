Lodeiro’s stoppage-time goal lifts Sounders over Crew 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nicolás Lodeiro scored his second goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift the Seattle Sounders over the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday night.

Seattle’s Kelvin Leerdam hit the crossbar on a free kick in the 94th minute and then Lodeiro headed a deflected cross into the right corner to help the Sounders (9-5-5) win their second of the last three.

Lodeiro tied it with a penalty kick in the 56th after the Crew’s David Guzmán took Lodeiro down in the area.

Seattle’s Danny Leyva was late to defend a pass that Pedro Santos got to first and the referee pointed to the spot immediately after Leyva tripped Santos.

Santos converted the penalty in the 13th minute, finishing into the right corner to end the Crew’s three-game scoring drought. It was their first lead since the beginning of June.

Columbus (5-13-2) lost its fourth and in a row and extended its winless streak to eight games.

