LPGA Tour Statistics

Through June 30 Scoring

1, Jin Young Ko, 69.255. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.667. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 69.683. 4, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.727. 5, Minjee Lee, 69.793. 6, Nelly Korda, 69.804. 7, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.894. 8, Mi Jung Hur, 70.0. 9, Jessica Korda, 70.032. 10, Amy Yang, 70.136.

Driving Distance

1, Anne van Dam, 286.0. 2, Angel Yin, 281.8. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 280.9. 4, Joanna Klatten, 279.3. 5, Elizabeth Szokol, 277.8. 6, Jessica Korda, 277.5. 7, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 277.3. 8, Lexi Thompson, 276.9. 9, Brooke M. Henderson, 275.9. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 275.0.

Greens in Regulation

1, Jin Young Ko, .791. 2, Nelly Korda, .764. 3, Minjee Lee, .761. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, .755. 5, Sung Hyun Park, .755. 6, Amy Olson, .750. 7, Mirim Lee, .748. 8, Jessica Korda, .747. 9, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .747. 10, Eun-Hee Ji, .745.

Putts per GIR

1, Mi Jung Hur, 1.73. 2, Haru Nomura, 1.74. 3, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.75. 4, Jin Young Ko, 1.75. 5, Azahara Munoz, 1.76. 6, Sung Hyun Park, 1.76. 7, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 1.77. 8, Carlota Ciganda, 1.77. 9, So Yeon Ryu, 1.77. 10, Minjee Lee, 1.77.

Birdies

1, Minjee Lee, 237. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 220. 3, Azahara Munoz, 217. 4, Yu Liu, 216. 5, Ariya Jutanugarn, 213. 6, Jin Young Ko, 212. 7, Moriya Jutanugarn, 206. 8, Nelly Korda, 201. 9, Gaby Lopez, 199. 10 (tie), Carlota Ciganda and Brittany Altomare, 195.

Eagles

1, Carlota Ciganda, 11. 2 (tie), Ariya Jutanugarn and Brooke M. Henderson, 8. 4 (tie), Wei-Ling Hsu, Mirim Lee, Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda, 7. 8, 7 tied with 6.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Katherine Kirk, .660. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, .644. 3, Jackie Stoelting, .625. 4, So Yeon Ryu, .619. 5, Morgan Pressel, .615. 6, Pajaree Anannarukarn, .600. 7 (tie), In-Kyung Kim and Sarah Kemp, .588. 9, Yu Liu, .585. 10, 3 tied with Jenny Shin, .571.

Rounds Under Par

1, Jin Young Ko, .765. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, .758. 3, Inbee Park, .744. 4, Minjee Lee, .724. 5, Jeongeun Lee6, .723. 6, Nelly Korda, .696. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, .685. 8, Sung Hyun Park, .683. 9, Haru Nomura, .676. 10, Danielle Kang, .674.

