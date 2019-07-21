Listen Live Sports

Lynx-Aces, Box

July 21, 2019 8:07 pm
 
MINNESOTA (74)

Collier 4-8 0-0 8, Dantas 1-4 0-0 3, Fowles 6-11 2-4 14, Robinson 4-10 0-0 8, Sims 8-16 2-2 19, Brown 2-4 2-3 6, Fagbenle 1-4 0-0 2, Talbot 5-9 2-2 14, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 8-11 74.

LAS VEGAS (79)

Cambage 9-16 4-5 22, Hamby 6-11 2-3 14, J.Young 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 6-12 5-6 20, Plum 3-10 3-4 10, Colson 1-3 0-0 2, Park 0-0 0-0 0, Rodgers 3-8 0-0 8, Swords 0-0 1-2 1, T.Young 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 28-62 17-22 79.

Minnesota 25 12 17 20—74
Las Vegas 29 10 15 25—79

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 4-14 (Talbot 2-3, Sims 1-2, Dantas 1-4, Brown 0-2, Collier 0-3), Las Vegas 6-18 (McBride 3-7, Rodgers 2-5, Plum 1-4, Cambage 0-1, Hamby 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 32 (Collier 6), Las Vegas 33 (Cambage 13). Assists_Minnesota 20 (Robinson, Dantas, Sims 4), Las Vegas 22 (Plum 8). Total Fouls_Minnesota 19, Las Vegas 15. A_4,352 (12,000).

