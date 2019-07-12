Lynx-Dream, Box

MINNESOTA (53)

Collier 2-11 0-0 4, Fowles 6-10 0-1 12, Robinson 7-15 0-0 14, Sims 3-12 2-2 9, Talbot 1-4 0-0 3, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-4 2-2 5, Coates 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 23-65 4-5 53.

ATLANTA (60)

Breland 3-8 0-0 6, Hayes 3-14 1-1 7, Montgomery 2-8 0-0 6, Sykes 3-12 0-0 6, Williams 6-10 5-8 17, Bentley 4-14 0-0 10, Billings 3-3 2-2 8, Cazorla 0-1 0-0 0, Gulich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-71 8-11 60.

Minnesota 13 19 12 9—53 Atlanta 22 15 10 13—60

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 3-12 (Brown 1-2, Talbot 1-2, Sims 1-3, Bell 0-1, Collier 0-2, Robinson 0-2), Atlanta 4-25 (Montgomery 2-7, Bentley 2-7, Cazorla 0-1, Breland 0-1, Sykes 0-4, Hayes 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 39 (Fowles 12), Atlanta 44 (Breland 9). Assists_Minnesota 18 (Sims 7), Atlanta 17 (Hayes 4). Total Fouls_Minnesota 18, Atlanta 13. A_4,001 (18,118).

