Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lynx F Christmas-Kelly out for season with right knee injury

July 1, 2019 6:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx forward Karima Christmas-Kelly will miss the rest of the season with an injury to her right knee.

The Lynx said Monday that an MRI taken at Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis revealed the injury. The team says Christmas-Kelly will have surgery tomorrow.

The eight-year veteran out of Duke University appeared in six games in her first season with the Lynx, averaging 2.7 points, 0.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Lynx veteran Seimone Augustus has yet to play this season because of a knee injury. Rookie Jessica Shepard is out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

Advertisement

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy rescue swimmer drops from an MH-60 Jayhawk

Today in History

1964: Civil Rights Act signed into law

Get our daily newsletter.