Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lynx rookie Collier replaces Wilson for WNBA All-Star Game

July 22, 2019 6:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lynx rookie Napheesa Collier is replacing injured Aces forward A’ja Wilson for the WNBA All-Star Game.

Collier is averaging 11 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. The league announced the move on Monday.

Collier joins Minnesota teammates Sylvia Fowles and Odyssey Sims in Saturday’s game in Las Vegas. It’s the seventh time the Lynx have had three or more representatives at the All-Star Game — the most of any team in league history.

Wilson, who is one of two captains for one of the league’s marquee events, injured her left ankle in the Aces’ game at Seattle last Friday. She is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, according to coach Bill Laimbeer.

Advertisement

Wilson and Elena Delle Donne will choose their teams during a televised draft Tuesday night.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate