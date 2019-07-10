Listen Live Sports

Lynx-Sky, Box

July 10, 2019 10:59 pm
 
MINNESOTA (73)

Collier 5-13 1-2 13, Fowles 4-9 2-2 10, Robinson 4-12 2-2 10, Sims 8-23 0-0 16, Talbot 2-7 4-4 9, Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Coates 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 5-7 3-4 13. Totals 29-78 12-14 73.

CHICAGO (72)

DeShields 4-16 5-6 13, Dolson 1-3 0-0 3, Lavender 2-5 0-0 4, Quigley 8-16 2-2 24, Vandersloot 2-8 1-3 5, Copper 3-8 2-2 9, Parker 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 6-12 0-0 12. Totals 27-73 10-13 72.

Minnesota 18 22 16 17—73
Chicago 12 20 23 17—72

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 3-14 (Collier 2-2, Talbot 1-5, Robinson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Sims 0-4), Chicago 8-27 (Quigley 6-13, Copper 1-2, Dolson 1-3, Parker 0-1, Lavender 0-1, Williams 0-2, DeShields 0-2, Vandersloot 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 43 (Fowles 12), Chicago 38 (DeShields 9). Assists_Minnesota 12 (Sims 4), Chicago 21 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 12, Chicago 11. A_8,508 (10,387).

