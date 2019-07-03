Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 10 5 5 35 37 26 D.C. United 8 4 7 31 25 19 Montreal 9 8 3 30 24 31 Atlanta 9 7 2 29 24 20 New York City FC 7 1 8 29 30 19 New York 8 6 3 27 30 20 Toronto FC 6 7 5 23 30 31 Chicago 5 7 7 22 31 28 Orlando City 6 9 3 21 25 25 New England 5 8 5 20 20 35 Columbus 5 11 2 17 16 27 Cincinnati 3 13 2 11 15 42 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 12 2 4 40 44 15 LA Galaxy 10 7 1 31 24 22 Seattle 8 5 5 29 27 24 Minnesota United 8 7 3 27 33 27 FC Dallas 7 7 5 26 27 25 San Jose 7 7 4 25 29 30 Houston 7 6 3 24 22 22 Real Salt Lake 7 8 2 23 24 28 Portland 6 8 2 20 25 28 Vancouver 4 7 8 20 21 25 Colorado 5 9 4 19 28 36 Sporting Kansas City 4 7 7 19 28 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 26

Philadelphia 1, New England 1, tie

Montreal 2, Portland 1

Advertisement

D.C. United 1, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 3, Atlanta 2

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

San Jose 2, Houston 0

Friday, June 28

New York 3, Chicago 1

Colorado 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, June 29

Minnesota United 7, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 2, Montreal 1

New York City FC 4, Philadelphia 2

New England 2, Houston 1

Orlando City 2, Columbus 0

Toronto FC 1, D.C. United 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 0

Seattle 1, Vancouver 0

Sunday, June 30

Portland 1, FC Dallas 0

Wednesday, July 3

New York City FC 3, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1

Chicago 5, Atlanta 1

Minnesota United 3, San Jose 1

Los Angeles FC 5, Sporting Kansas City 1

New York at Houston, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

New England at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

New York at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Portland at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.