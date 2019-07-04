Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Major League Soccer

July 4, 2019 12:21 am
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 10 5 5 35 37 26
D.C. United 8 4 7 31 25 19
Montreal 9 8 3 30 24 31
Atlanta 9 7 2 29 24 20
New York City FC 7 1 8 29 30 19
New York 8 7 3 27 30 24
Toronto FC 6 7 5 23 30 31
Chicago 5 7 7 22 31 28
Orlando City 6 9 3 21 25 25
New England 5 8 5 20 20 35
Columbus 5 12 2 17 16 28
Cincinnati 3 13 2 11 15 42
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 12 2 4 40 44 15
LA Galaxy 10 7 1 31 24 22
Seattle 8 5 5 29 27 24
Minnesota United 8 7 3 27 33 27
Houston 8 6 3 27 26 22
Real Salt Lake 8 8 2 26 25 28
FC Dallas 7 7 5 26 27 25
San Jose 7 7 4 25 29 30
Portland 6 8 2 20 25 28
Vancouver 4 7 8 20 21 25
Colorado 5 9 4 19 28 36
Sporting Kansas City 4 7 7 19 28 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 3

New York City FC 3, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1

Chicago 5, Atlanta 1

Minnesota United 3, San Jose 1

Los Angeles FC 5, Sporting Kansas City 1

Houston 4, New York 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Columbus 0

Thursday, July 4

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

New England at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

New York at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Portland at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 12

New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Atlanta at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 6:30 p.m.

