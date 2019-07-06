Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 10 5 5 35 37 26 D.C. United 8 5 7 31 25 21 Montreal 9 9 3 30 26 34 Atlanta 9 7 2 29 24 20 New York City FC 7 1 8 29 30 19 New York 8 7 3 27 30 24 Toronto FC 6 8 5 23 30 33 New England 6 8 5 23 22 36 Chicago 5 7 7 22 31 28 Orlando City 6 9 3 21 25 25 Columbus 5 13 2 17 17 30 Cincinnati 4 13 2 14 18 44 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 12 2 4 40 44 15 LA Galaxy 11 7 1 34 26 22 Seattle 9 5 5 32 29 25 Minnesota United 9 7 3 30 36 29 FC Dallas 8 7 5 29 29 25 Houston 8 7 3 27 28 25 Real Salt Lake 8 8 2 26 25 28 San Jose 7 7 4 25 29 30 Portland 6 8 2 20 25 28 Vancouver 4 7 8 20 21 25 Colorado 5 10 4 19 29 38 Sporting Kansas City 4 7 7 19 28 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, July 3

New York City FC 3, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1

Chicago 5, Atlanta 1

Minnesota United 3, San Jose 1

Los Angeles FC 5, Sporting Kansas City 1

Houston 4, New York 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Columbus 0

Thursday, July 4

FC Dallas 2, D.C. United 0

New England 2, Colorado 1

LA Galaxy 2, Toronto FC 0

Saturday, July 6

Orlando City at Philadelphia, ppd.

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Minnesota United 3, Montreal 2

Seattle 2, Columbus 1

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

New York at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Portland at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 12

New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Atlanta at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 6:30 p.m.

