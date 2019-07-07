Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|10
|5
|5
|35
|37
|26
|D.C. United
|8
|5
|7
|31
|25
|21
|Montreal
|9
|9
|3
|30
|26
|34
|Atlanta
|9
|7
|3
|30
|27
|23
|New York City FC
|7
|1
|8
|29
|30
|19
|New York
|8
|7
|4
|28
|33
|27
|Toronto FC
|6
|8
|5
|23
|30
|33
|New England
|6
|8
|5
|23
|22
|36
|Chicago
|5
|8
|7
|22
|31
|29
|Orlando City
|6
|9
|3
|21
|25
|25
|Columbus
|5
|13
|2
|17
|17
|30
|Cincinnati
|4
|13
|2
|14
|18
|44
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|13
|2
|4
|43
|50
|16
|LA Galaxy
|11
|7
|1
|34
|26
|22
|Seattle
|9
|5
|5
|32
|29
|25
|Minnesota United
|9
|7
|3
|30
|36
|29
|FC Dallas
|8
|7
|5
|29
|29
|25
|San Jose
|8
|7
|4
|28
|30
|30
|Houston
|8
|7
|3
|27
|28
|25
|Real Salt Lake
|8
|9
|2
|26
|25
|29
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|7
|7
|22
|29
|34
|Portland
|6
|8
|2
|20
|25
|28
|Vancouver
|4
|8
|8
|20
|22
|31
|Colorado
|5
|10
|4
|19
|29
|38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New York City FC 3, Seattle 0
Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1
Chicago 5, Atlanta 1
Minnesota United 3, San Jose 1
Los Angeles FC 5, Sporting Kansas City 1
Houston 4, New York 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Columbus 0
FC Dallas 2, D.C. United 0
New England 2, Colorado 1
LA Galaxy 2, Toronto FC 0
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Minnesota United 3, Montreal 2
Seattle 2, Columbus 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, Chicago 0
Los Angeles FC 6, Vancouver 1
San Jose 1, Real Salt Lake 0
Orlando City at Philadelphia, ppd.
New York at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4:30
Portland at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Houston, 9 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 11 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.