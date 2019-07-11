Major League Soccer

Listen Live Sports

July 11, 2019 2:01 am
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 10 5 6 36 39 28
D.C. United 8 5 7 31 25 21
Atlanta 9 7 3 30 27 23
Montreal 9 9 3 30 26 34
New York City FC 7 2 8 29 30 20
New York 8 7 4 28 33 27
Toronto FC 6 8 5 23 30 33
New England 6 8 5 23 22 36
Orlando City 6 9 4 22 27 27
Chicago 5 8 7 22 31 29
Columbus 5 13 2 17 17 30
Cincinnati 4 13 2 14 18 44
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 13 2 4 43 50 16
LA Galaxy 11 7 1 34 26 22
Seattle 9 5 5 32 29 25
Minnesota United 9 7 3 30 36 29
FC Dallas 8 7 5 29 29 25
San Jose 8 7 4 28 30 30
Houston 8 7 3 27 28 25
Real Salt Lake 8 9 2 26 25 29
Portland 7 8 2 23 26 28
Sporting Kansas City 5 7 7 22 29 34
Vancouver 4 8 8 20 22 31
Colorado 5 10 4 19 29 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, July 12

New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Atlanta at Seattle, 3:55 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

Houston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at New England, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

