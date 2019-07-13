Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|10
|5
|6
|36
|39
|28
|D.C. United
|8
|5
|8
|32
|27
|23
|Atlanta
|9
|7
|3
|30
|27
|23
|Montreal
|9
|9
|3
|30
|26
|34
|New York City FC
|7
|2
|8
|29
|30
|20
|New York
|8
|7
|4
|28
|33
|27
|Orlando City
|7
|9
|4
|25
|28
|27
|New England
|6
|8
|6
|24
|24
|38
|Toronto FC
|6
|8
|5
|23
|30
|33
|Chicago
|5
|8
|7
|22
|31
|29
|Columbus
|5
|14
|2
|17
|17
|31
|Cincinnati
|4
|13
|2
|14
|18
|44
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|14
|2
|4
|46
|53
|17
|LA Galaxy
|11
|8
|1
|34
|27
|25
|Seattle
|9
|5
|5
|32
|29
|25
|San Jose
|9
|7
|4
|31
|33
|31
|Minnesota United
|9
|7
|3
|30
|36
|29
|FC Dallas
|8
|7
|5
|29
|29
|25
|Houston
|8
|8
|3
|27
|29
|28
|Real Salt Lake
|8
|9
|2
|26
|25
|29
|Portland
|7
|8
|2
|23
|26
|28
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|7
|7
|22
|29
|34
|Vancouver
|4
|8
|8
|20
|22
|31
|Colorado
|5
|10
|4
|19
|29
|38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New England 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1
San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 1
Orlando City 1, Columbus 0
Toronto FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 11 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 3:55 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at New England, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Portland, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
