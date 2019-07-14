Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 10 6 6 36 39 32 D.C. United 8 5 8 32 27 23 New York 9 7 4 31 35 28 Atlanta 9 8 3 30 28 25 Montreal 9 10 3 30 26 36 New York City FC 7 3 8 29 31 22 Toronto FC 7 8 5 26 32 33 Orlando City 7 9 4 25 28 27 New England 6 8 6 24 24 38 Chicago 5 9 7 22 32 31 Columbus 5 14 2 17 17 31 Cincinnati 5 13 2 17 20 45 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 14 2 4 46 53 17 Seattle 10 5 5 35 31 26 LA Galaxy 11 8 1 34 27 25 Minnesota United 10 7 3 33 37 29 San Jose 9 7 4 31 33 31 Real Salt Lake 9 9 2 29 29 29 FC Dallas 8 8 5 29 29 26 Houston 8 8 3 27 29 28 Sporting Kansas City 6 7 7 25 32 34 Portland 7 8 3 24 28 30 Colorado 5 10 5 20 31 40 Vancouver 4 9 8 20 22 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, July 12

New England 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1

San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 1

Saturday, July 13

Orlando City 1, Columbus 0

Toronto FC 2, Montreal 0

Cincinnati 2, Chicago 1

Minnesota United 1, FC Dallas 0

Real Salt Lake 4, Philadelphia 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0

Colorado 2, Portland 2, tie

Sunday, July 14

Seattle 2, Atlanta 1

New York 2, New York City FC 1

Wednesday, July 17

Houston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at New England, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

