Major League Soccer

July 17, 2019 10:23 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 10 6 6 36 39 32
Atlanta 10 8 3 33 33 25
D.C. United 8 5 8 32 27 23
New York 9 8 4 31 36 31
Montreal 9 10 3 30 26 36
Toronto FC 8 8 5 29 35 34
New York City FC 7 3 8 29 31 22
New England 7 8 6 27 28 38
Orlando City 7 9 4 25 28 27
Chicago 5 9 8 23 34 33
Columbus 5 14 3 18 19 33
Cincinnati 5 13 2 17 20 45
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 14 2 4 46 53 17
Seattle 10 5 5 35 31 26
LA Galaxy 11 8 1 34 27 25
Minnesota United 10 7 3 33 37 29
San Jose 9 7 4 31 33 31
Real Salt Lake 9 9 2 29 29 29
FC Dallas 8 8 5 29 29 26
Houston 8 9 3 27 29 33
Sporting Kansas City 6 7 7 25 32 34
Portland 7 8 3 24 28 30
Colorado 5 10 5 20 31 40
Vancouver 4 10 8 20 22 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, July 12

New England 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1

San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 1

Saturday, July 13

Orlando City 1, Columbus 0

Toronto FC 2, Montreal 0

Cincinnati 2, Chicago 1

Minnesota United 1, FC Dallas 0

Real Salt Lake 4, Philadelphia 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0

Colorado 2, Portland 2, tie

Sunday, July 14

Seattle 2, Atlanta 1

New York 2, New York City FC 1

Wednesday, July 17

Atlanta 5, Houston 0

New England 4, Vancouver 0

Columbus 2, Chicago 2, tie

Toronto FC 3, New York 1

Thursday, July 18

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

