Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

July 18, 2019 12:13 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 10 6 6 36 39 32
Atlanta 10 8 3 33 33 25
D.C. United 8 5 8 32 27 23
New York 9 8 4 31 36 31
Montreal 9 10 3 30 26 36
Toronto FC 8 8 5 29 35 34
New York City FC 7 3 8 29 31 22
New England 7 8 6 27 28 38
Orlando City 7 9 4 25 28 27
Chicago 5 9 8 23 34 33
Columbus 5 14 3 18 19 33
Cincinnati 5 13 2 17 20 45
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 14 2 4 46 53 17
Seattle 10 5 5 35 31 26
LA Galaxy 11 8 1 34 27 25
Minnesota United 10 7 3 33 37 29
San Jose 9 7 4 31 33 31
Real Salt Lake 9 9 2 29 29 29
FC Dallas 8 8 5 29 29 26
Houston 8 9 3 27 29 33
Sporting Kansas City 6 7 7 25 32 34
Portland 7 8 3 24 28 30
Colorado 5 10 5 20 31 40
Vancouver 4 10 8 20 22 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 17

Atlanta 5, Houston 0

New England 4, Vancouver 0

Advertisement

Columbus 2, Chicago 2, tie

Toronto FC 3, New York 1

Thursday, July 18

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.