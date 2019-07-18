Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 10 6 6 36 39 32 D.C. United 9 5 8 35 31 24 Atlanta 10 8 3 33 33 25 New York 9 8 4 31 36 31 Montreal 9 10 3 30 26 36 Toronto FC 8 8 5 29 35 34 New York City FC 7 3 8 29 31 22 New England 7 8 6 27 28 38 Orlando City 7 9 4 25 28 27 Chicago 5 9 8 23 34 33 Columbus 5 14 3 18 19 33 Cincinnati 5 14 2 17 21 49 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 14 2 4 46 53 17 Seattle 10 5 5 35 31 26 LA Galaxy 11 8 1 34 27 25 Minnesota United 10 7 3 33 37 29 San Jose 9 7 4 31 33 31 Real Salt Lake 9 9 2 29 29 29 FC Dallas 8 8 5 29 29 26 Houston 8 9 3 27 29 33 Sporting Kansas City 6 7 7 25 32 34 Portland 7 8 3 24 28 30 Colorado 5 10 5 20 31 40 Vancouver 4 10 8 20 22 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 17

Atlanta 5, Houston 0

New England 4, Vancouver 0

Advertisement

Columbus 2, Chicago 2, tie

Toronto FC 3, New York 1

Thursday, July 18

D.C. United 4, Cincinnati 1

Orlando City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.