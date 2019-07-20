Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|10
|6
|6
|36
|39
|32
|D.C. United
|9
|5
|8
|35
|31
|24
|Atlanta
|10
|8
|3
|33
|33
|25
|New York
|9
|8
|4
|31
|36
|31
|Montreal
|9
|10
|3
|30
|26
|36
|Toronto FC
|8
|8
|5
|29
|35
|34
|New York City FC
|7
|3
|8
|29
|31
|22
|New England
|7
|8
|6
|27
|28
|38
|Orlando City
|7
|9
|5
|26
|29
|28
|Chicago
|5
|9
|8
|23
|34
|33
|Columbus
|5
|14
|3
|18
|19
|33
|Cincinnati
|5
|14
|2
|17
|21
|49
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|14
|3
|4
|46
|55
|20
|LA Galaxy
|12
|8
|1
|37
|30
|27
|Seattle
|10
|5
|5
|35
|31
|26
|Minnesota United
|10
|7
|3
|33
|37
|29
|San Jose
|9
|7
|4
|31
|33
|31
|Real Salt Lake
|9
|9
|2
|29
|29
|29
|FC Dallas
|8
|8
|5
|29
|29
|26
|Houston
|8
|9
|3
|27
|29
|33
|Portland
|7
|8
|4
|25
|29
|31
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|7
|7
|25
|32
|34
|Colorado
|5
|10
|5
|20
|31
|40
|Vancouver
|4
|10
|8
|20
|22
|38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Atlanta 5, Houston 0
New England 4, Vancouver 0
Columbus 2, Chicago 2, tie
Toronto FC 3, New York 1
D.C. United 4, Cincinnati 1
Orlando City 1, Portland 1, tie
LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 2
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
