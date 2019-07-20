Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Major League Soccer

July 20, 2019 9:58 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 11 6 6 39 41 32
D.C. United 9 5 8 35 31 24
Atlanta 10 8 3 33 33 25
New York 9 8 4 31 36 31
Montreal 9 11 3 30 27 38
Toronto FC 8 9 5 29 36 37
New York City FC 7 3 8 29 31 22
New England 7 8 6 27 28 38
Orlando City 7 9 5 26 29 28
Chicago 5 10 8 23 34 35
Columbus 6 14 3 21 21 34
Cincinnati 5 14 2 17 21 49
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 14 3 4 46 55 20
LA Galaxy 12 8 1 37 30 27
Seattle 10 5 5 35 31 26
Minnesota United 10 7 3 33 37 29
San Jose 9 7 4 31 33 31
Houston 9 9 3 30 32 34
Real Salt Lake 9 9 2 29 29 29
FC Dallas 8 8 5 29 29 26
Portland 7 8 4 25 29 31
Sporting Kansas City 6 7 7 25 32 34
Colorado 5 10 5 20 31 40
Vancouver 4 10 8 20 22 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 17

Atlanta 5, Houston 0

New England 4, Vancouver 0

Columbus 2, Chicago 2, tie

Toronto FC 3, New York 1

Thursday, July 18

D.C. United 4, Cincinnati 1

Orlando City 1, Portland 1, tie

Friday, July 19

LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 2

Saturday, July 20

Columbus 2, Montreal 1

Houston 3, Toronto FC 1

Philadelphia 2, Chicago 0

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

