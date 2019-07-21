Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|11
|6
|6
|39
|41
|32
|Atlanta
|11
|8
|3
|36
|35
|25
|D.C. United
|9
|6
|8
|35
|31
|26
|New York City FC
|8
|3
|8
|32
|33
|23
|New York
|9
|8
|4
|31
|36
|31
|Montreal
|9
|11
|3
|30
|27
|38
|New England
|8
|8
|6
|30
|30
|38
|Toronto FC
|8
|9
|5
|29
|36
|37
|Orlando City
|7
|9
|5
|26
|29
|28
|Chicago
|5
|10
|8
|23
|34
|35
|Columbus
|6
|14
|3
|21
|21
|34
|Cincinnati
|5
|15
|2
|17
|21
|51
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|14
|3
|4
|46
|55
|20
|LA Galaxy
|12
|8
|1
|37
|30
|27
|Seattle
|10
|5
|5
|35
|31
|26
|Minnesota United
|10
|7
|4
|34
|38
|30
|San Jose
|10
|7
|4
|34
|36
|32
|FC Dallas
|9
|8
|5
|32
|31
|26
|Real Salt Lake
|9
|9
|3
|30
|30
|30
|Houston
|9
|9
|3
|30
|32
|34
|Portland
|7
|8
|4
|25
|29
|31
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|8
|7
|25
|32
|36
|Colorado
|5
|11
|5
|20
|32
|42
|Vancouver
|4
|11
|8
|20
|23
|41
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Atlanta 5, Houston 0
New England 4, Vancouver 0
Columbus 2, Chicago 2, tie
Toronto FC 3, New York 1
D.C. United 4, Cincinnati 1
Orlando City 1, Portland 1, tie
LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 2
Columbus 2, Montreal 1
Houston 3, Toronto FC 1
Philadelphia 2, Chicago 0
FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
New York City FC 2, Colorado 1
Minnesota United 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie
San Jose 3, Vancouver 1
Atlanta 2, D.C. United 0
New England 2, Cincinnati 0
New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
