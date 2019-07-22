Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 11 6 6 39 41 32 Atlanta 11 8 3 36 35 25 D.C. United 9 6 8 35 31 26 New York 10 8 4 34 37 31 New York City FC 8 3 8 32 33 23 Montreal 9 11 3 30 27 38 New England 8 8 6 30 30 38 Toronto FC 8 9 5 29 36 37 Orlando City 7 10 5 26 29 29 Chicago 5 10 8 23 34 35 Columbus 6 14 3 21 21 34 Cincinnati 5 15 2 17 21 51 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 14 3 4 46 55 20 LA Galaxy 12 8 1 37 30 27 Seattle 10 6 5 35 32 28 Minnesota United 10 7 4 34 38 30 San Jose 10 7 4 34 36 32 FC Dallas 9 8 5 32 31 26 Real Salt Lake 9 9 3 30 30 30 Houston 9 9 3 30 32 34 Portland 8 8 4 28 31 32 Sporting Kansas City 6 8 7 25 32 36 Colorado 5 11 5 20 32 42 Vancouver 4 11 8 20 23 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 17

Atlanta 5, Houston 0

New England 4, Vancouver 0

Advertisement

Columbus 2, Chicago 2, tie

Toronto FC 3, New York 1

Thursday, July 18

D.C. United 4, Cincinnati 1

Orlando City 1, Portland 1, tie

Friday, July 19

LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 2

Saturday, July 20

Columbus 2, Montreal 1

Houston 3, Toronto FC 1

Philadelphia 2, Chicago 0

FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

New York City FC 2, Colorado 1

Minnesota United 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

San Jose 3, Vancouver 1

Sunday, July 21

Atlanta 2, D.C. United 0

New England 2, Cincinnati 0

New York 1, Orlando City 0

Portland 2, Seattle 1

Friday, July 26

Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.