The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

July 25, 2019 2:01 am
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 11 6 6 39 41 32
Atlanta 11 8 3 36 35 25
D.C. United 9 6 8 35 31 26
New York 10 8 4 34 37 31
New York City FC 8 3 8 32 33 23
Montreal 9 11 3 30 27 38
New England 8 8 6 30 30 38
Toronto FC 8 9 5 29 36 37
Orlando City 7 10 5 26 29 29
Chicago 5 10 8 23 34 35
Columbus 6 14 3 21 21 34
Cincinnati 5 15 2 17 21 51
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 14 3 4 46 55 20
LA Galaxy 12 8 1 37 30 27
Seattle 10 6 5 35 32 28
Minnesota United 10 7 4 34 38 30
San Jose 10 7 4 34 36 32
FC Dallas 9 8 5 32 31 26
Real Salt Lake 9 9 3 30 30 30
Houston 9 9 3 30 32 34
Portland 8 8 4 28 31 32
Sporting Kansas City 6 8 7 25 32 36
Colorado 5 11 5 20 32 42
Vancouver 4 11 8 20 23 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, July 26

Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

LA Galaxy at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 4

Portland at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 10 p.m.

