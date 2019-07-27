Major League Soccer

Listen Live Sports

July 27, 2019 10:27 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 11 7 6 39 41 36
Atlanta 11 9 3 36 38 29
D.C. United 9 6 9 36 31 26
New York City FC 9 3 8 35 36 24
New York 10 9 4 34 39 34
Montreal 10 11 3 33 31 38
New England 9 8 6 33 34 39
Toronto FC 9 9 5 32 38 38
Orlando City 7 11 5 26 30 33
Columbus 7 14 3 24 24 36
Chicago 5 10 9 24 34 35
Cincinnati 5 16 2 17 22 53
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 15 3 4 49 59 23
Seattle 11 6 5 38 33 28
LA Galaxy 12 8 1 37 30 27
Minnesota United 10 7 5 35 38 30
San Jose 10 7 4 34 36 32
FC Dallas 9 8 6 33 31 26
Real Salt Lake 9 9 4 31 30 30
Houston 9 10 3 30 32 35
Portland 8 8 4 28 31 32
Sporting Kansas City 6 9 7 25 33 39
Vancouver 4 11 9 21 23 41
Colorado 5 11 5 20 32 42

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, July 26

New York City FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Los Angeles FC 4, Atlanta 3

Saturday, July 27

New England 4, Orlando City 1

Columbus 3, New York 2

D.C. United 0, Chicago 0, tie

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 0

Real Salt Lake 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Toronto FC 2, Cincinnati 1

Vancouver 0, Minnesota United 0, tie

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

LA Galaxy at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 4

Portland at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 10 p.m.

