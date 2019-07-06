Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Manslaughter conviction upheld in Joe McKnight’s shooting

July 6, 2019 6:20 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A state appeals court has voted to uphold the manslaughter conviction of the man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting former NFL player Joe McKnight during a road rage confrontation.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal unanimously rejected acquittal arguments from Ronald Gasser’s attorney, Loyola University law professor Dane Ciolino.

Ciolino argued that prosecutors didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the December 2016 shooting was unjustified under “stand your ground” and “shoot the intruder” state laws. He also faulted the court for allowing prosecutors to bring up a 10-year-old road rage encounter involving Gasser.

In an opinion released Wednesday, Judge Robert Chiasson said the defendant’s arguments were without merit.

Information from: The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.nola.com

