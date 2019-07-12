Listen Live Sports

Maple Leafs trade Joshua to Blues for future considerations

July 12, 2019 5:49 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues acquired forward Dakota Joshua from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday for future considerations.

The Blues signed the 23-year-old former Ohio State player to a two-year entry-level contract.

From Dearborn, Michigan, Joshua had nine goals and 13 assists in 32 games last season for Ohio State and finished his four-year college career with 41 goals and 59 assists in 128 career regular-season games. The Maple Leafs selected him 128th overall in the 2014 draft.

