Mariners 10, Tigers 2

July 26, 2019 1:08 am
 
Detroit Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 1 J.Crwfr ss 4 3 2 1
Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 0 0 Narvaez c 4 1 1 1
Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Vglbach dh 3 1 1 3
Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 T.Bckhm lf 5 1 1 4
C.Stwrt lf 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 4 1 2 1
Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 Au.Nola 1b 4 0 2 0
J.Hicks c 3 2 1 1 Negron rf 4 0 0 0
Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 Lopes 2b 1 2 0 0
Moore 2b 0 1 0 0
Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 33 10 9 10
Detroit 001 010 000— 2
Seattle 005 210 02x—10

E_Tuivailala (1), Lopes (1), Goodrum (13). DP_Detroit 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Detroit 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Narvaez (8), Vogelbach (12), K.Seager (8), Au.Nola (3). 3B_J.Crawford (3). HR_J.Hicks (6), T.Beckham (15), K.Seager (8). SB_J.Jones (7), J.Crawford (3), Lopes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
VerHagen L,1-1 4 6 7 6 4 4
Hardy 2 2 1 1 1 4
B.Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rosenthal 1 1 2 2 2 1
Seattle
E.Swanson 2 0 0 0 1 3
LeBlanc W,6-3 6 4 2 1 1 4
Tuivailala 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by VerHagen (Lopes). WP_Hardy, Rosenthal.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:47. A_18,544 (47,943).

