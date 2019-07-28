Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 3, Tigers 2, 10 innings,

July 28, 2019 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Jones cf 5 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 5 0 1 0
Goodrum ss 4 1 1 1 J.Crwfr ss 5 0 1 1
Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 1 0 Do.Sntn dh 4 1 2 1
Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 T.Bckhm lf 3 1 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 4 0 0 0
C.Stwrt lf 3 1 1 0 Au.Nola 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Hicks c 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 1
H.Cstro rf 4 0 2 1 Court 1b 2 0 0 0
G.Bckhm 2b 4 0 1 0 Vglbach ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Negron rf 1 0 0 0
Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0
Moore rf 1 1 1 0
Totals 36 2 7 2 Totals 34 3 6 3
Detroit 000 110 000 0—2
Seattle 000 000 110 1—3

E_Vogelbach (1). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Seattle 7. 2B_Mi.Cabrera (14), C.Stewart (20), K.Seager (9), Moore (9). HR_Goodrum (10), Do.Santana (20). CS_J.Jones (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd 6 1-3 3 1 1 3 10
B.Farmer H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hardy H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
J.Jimenez BS,4 1 1 1 1 0 1
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cisnero L,0-2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Seattle
Wisler 2 0 0 0 0 2
Milone 5 6 2 2 1 5
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1
Elias W,4-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:58. A_20,024 (47,943).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA