Mariners 3, Tigers 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Dixon 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Goodrum lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Hicks c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.189
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|0
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|T.Beckham lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Nola 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Negron rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|a-Narvaez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Moore 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|b-Court ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|3
|9
|Detroit
|011
|000
|000—2
|8
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|201—3
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-pinch hit for Negron in the 9th. b-lined out for Moore in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 4, Seattle 8. 2B_Vogelbach (13), Murphy (8). 3B_Goodrum (4). HR_Dixon (13), off Kikuchi; Hicks (7), off Kikuchi; Murphy (10), off Norris. RBIs_Dixon (39), Hicks (18), Smith (27), Murphy 2 (24). SB_Negron (1). CS_Smith (7). S_Nola.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Jones, Hicks); Seattle 3 (Crawford 2, Negron). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Seattle 2 for 7.
LIDP_Hicks. GIDP_Dixon.
DP_Seattle 2 (Nola), (Smith, Moore).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|100
|4.89
|Farmer
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.67
|Ramirez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.10
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.08
|Cisnero, L, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.38
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|6
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|4
|85
|5.21
|Wisler
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.40
|Bass
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.76
|Elias, W, 3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.60
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 3-0, Wisler 1-0. HBP_Farmer (Smith). WP_Cisnero.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:51. A_26,702 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.