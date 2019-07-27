Mariners 3, Tigers 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Dixon 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .259 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214 Goodrum lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .251 Hicks c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .189 Mercer ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .214 Totals 33 2 8 2 0 9

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .236 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260 T.Beckham lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .236 Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234 Murphy c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .278 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Nola 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Negron rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .238 a-Narvaez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .290 Moore 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .203 b-Court ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 3 8 3 3 9

Detroit 011 000 000—2 8 0 Seattle 000 000 201—3 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Negron in the 9th. b-lined out for Moore in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 4, Seattle 8. 2B_Vogelbach (13), Murphy (8). 3B_Goodrum (4). HR_Dixon (13), off Kikuchi; Hicks (7), off Kikuchi; Murphy (10), off Norris. RBIs_Dixon (39), Hicks (18), Smith (27), Murphy 2 (24). SB_Negron (1). CS_Smith (7). S_Nola.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Jones, Hicks); Seattle 3 (Crawford 2, Negron). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Seattle 2 for 7.

LIDP_Hicks. GIDP_Dixon.

DP_Seattle 2 (Nola), (Smith, Moore).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 8 100 4.89 Farmer 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 3.67 Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.10 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.08 Cisnero, L, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 3.38 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 6 2-3 7 2 2 0 4 85 5.21 Wisler 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.40 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 3.76 Elias, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.60

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 3-0, Wisler 1-0. HBP_Farmer (Smith). WP_Cisnero.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:51. A_26,702 (47,943).

