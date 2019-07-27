Mariners 3, Tigers 2

|Detroit
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|H.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Bckhm lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dixon 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|T.Mrphy c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Goodrum lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Au.Nola 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hicks c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Negron rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Narvaez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Court ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|Detroit
|011
|000
|000—2
|Seattle
|000
|000
|201—3
DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Detroit 4, Seattle 8. 2B_Vogelbach (13), T.Murphy (8). 3B_Goodrum (4). HR_Dixon (13), J.Hicks (7), T.Murphy (10). SB_Negron (1). CS_M.Smith (7). S_Au.Nola (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Norris
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|B.Farmer
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ni.Ramirez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero L,0-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Seattle
|Kikuchi
|6
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Wisler
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Elias W,3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by B.Farmer (M.Smith). WP_Cisnero.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:51. A_26,702 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.