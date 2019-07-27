Listen Live Sports

Mariners 3, Tigers 2

July 27, 2019 1:14 am
 
Detroit Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 2 1
H.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0
Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 1 0 T.Bckhm lf 3 0 1 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 4 1 1 0
Dixon 1b 4 1 1 1 T.Mrphy c 4 1 2 2
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 4 1 1 0
Goodrum lf 3 0 2 0 Au.Nola 1b 3 0 0 0
J.Hicks c 3 1 1 1 Negron rf 3 0 1 0
Mercer ss 3 0 2 0 Narvaez ph 0 0 0 0
Moore 2b 2 0 0 0
Court ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 32 3 8 3
Detroit 011 000 000—2
Seattle 000 000 201—3

DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Detroit 4, Seattle 8. 2B_Vogelbach (13), T.Murphy (8). 3B_Goodrum (4). HR_Dixon (13), J.Hicks (7), T.Murphy (10). SB_Negron (1). CS_M.Smith (7). S_Au.Nola (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 8
B.Farmer 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Ni.Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
J.Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cisnero L,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Seattle
Kikuchi 6 2-3 7 2 2 0 4
Wisler 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 3
Elias W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by B.Farmer (M.Smith). WP_Cisnero.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:51. A_26,702 (47,943).

