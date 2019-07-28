Mariners 3, Tigers 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Stewart lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Hicks c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Castro rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|G.Beckham 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|36
|2
|7
|2
|1
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.259
|Santana dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|T.Beckham lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Nola 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.313
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.202
|Court 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Vogelbach ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Negron rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|b-Narvaez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Moore rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|4
|14
|Detroit
|000
|110
|000
|0—2
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|110
|1—3
|6
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Court in the 7th. b-flied out for Negron in the 7th.
E_Vogelbach (1). LOB_Detroit 5, Seattle 7. 2B_Cabrera (14), Stewart (20), Seager (9), Moore (9). HR_Goodrum (10), off Milone; Santana (20), off Jimenez. RBIs_Goodrum (35), Castro (16), Crawford (33), Santana (66), Seager (21). CS_Jones (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Candelario, G.Beckham); Seattle 3 (Murphy, Narvaez 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; Seattle 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hicks. GIDP_Jones.
DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Nola, Court).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|10
|111
|3.94
|Farmer, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.64
|Hardy, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.50
|Jimenez, BS, 4-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|5.18
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|13.14
|Cisnero, L, 0-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.95
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wisler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|5.09
|Milone
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|67
|4.39
|Strickland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|8.10
|Bass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.62
|Elias, W, 4-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-0, Hardy 2-0.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:58. A_20,024 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.