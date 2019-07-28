Listen Live Sports

Mariners 3, Tigers 2

July 28, 2019 7:23 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Goodrum ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .252
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Stewart lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .237
Hicks c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190
Castro rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .285
G.Beckham 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .196
Totals 36 2 7 2 1 9
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .238
Crawford ss 5 0 1 1 0 3 .259
Santana dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .273
T.Beckham lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .241
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .270
Nola 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .313
Seager 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .202
Court 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
a-Vogelbach ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Negron rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .217
b-Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Moore rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .211
Totals 34 3 6 3 4 14
Detroit 000 110 000 0—2 7 0
Seattle 000 000 110 1—3 6 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Court in the 7th. b-flied out for Negron in the 7th.

E_Vogelbach (1). LOB_Detroit 5, Seattle 7. 2B_Cabrera (14), Stewart (20), Seager (9), Moore (9). HR_Goodrum (10), off Milone; Santana (20), off Jimenez. RBIs_Goodrum (35), Castro (16), Crawford (33), Santana (66), Seager (21). CS_Jones (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Candelario, G.Beckham); Seattle 3 (Murphy, Narvaez 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; Seattle 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hicks. GIDP_Jones.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Nola, Court).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd 6 1-3 3 1 1 3 10 111 3.94
Farmer, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.64
Hardy, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.50
Jimenez, BS, 4-4 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 5.18
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 13.14
Cisnero, L, 0-2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 3.95
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wisler 2 0 0 0 0 2 27 5.09
Milone 5 6 2 2 1 5 67 4.39
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 8.10
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.62
Elias, W, 4-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-0, Hardy 2-0.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:58. A_20,024 (47,943).

