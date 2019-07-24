Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 5, Rangers 3

July 24, 2019 6:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo lf 4 0 1 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0
Da.Sntn cf 4 0 2 0 J.Crwfr ss 2 0 1 1
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 T.Bckhm lf 4 0 0 0
Mazara rf 4 1 2 0 Moore lf 0 0 0 0
Pence dh 4 1 2 0 Narvaez dh 4 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 1 1 3 T.Mrphy c 4 0 1 0
Frsythe 1b 4 0 0 0 Vglbach 1b 4 2 2 2
A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 1 0 Lopes 2b 0 0 0 0
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Au.Nola 2b-1b 3 1 1 0
K.Sager 3b 3 1 1 0
Negron rf 3 1 1 1
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 31 5 8 4
Texas 000 003 000—3
Seattle 000 041 00x—5

E_Mathis (4). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 4. 2B_A.Cabrera (14). 3B_Da.Santana (4). HR_Odor (18), Vogelbach 2 (25). CS_M.Smith (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor L,8-6 6 8 5 4 1 5
Chavez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Leake W,9-8 7 9 3 3 0 7
Bass H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Elias S,13-15 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_2:25.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth