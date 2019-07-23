Listen Live Sports

Mariners 7, Rangers 3

July 23, 2019 1:12 am
 
< a min read
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo lf 4 0 1 1 M.Smith cf 5 0 1 2
Da.Sntn 1b 5 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 0 2 1
Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 Do.Sntn rf 4 0 0 0
Pence dh 4 0 1 1 Vglbach dh 4 0 0 0
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Narvaez c 4 1 1 0
Odor 2b 4 2 3 1 T.Bckhm lf 3 2 1 0
A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 1 0 Negron lf 0 0 0 0
DShelds cf 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 2 1 1
Fdrwicz c 3 0 0 0 Au.Nola 1b 3 2 2 3
Guzman ph 0 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 1 0 1 0
Moore 2b 3 0 2 0
Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 34 7 11 7
Texas 110 000 001—3
Seattle 030 201 01x—7

DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Andrus (20), J.Crawford (16), T.Beckham (18). HR_Odor (15), K.Seager (7), Au.Nola (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Sampson L,6-7 5 1-3 8 6 6 2 4
B.Martin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4
P.Valdez 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Bird 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Gonzales W,11-8 7 7 2 2 0 4
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 2
Gearrin 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Elias S,12-14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Sampson (Au.Nola), by Gearrin (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:50. A_16,091 (47,943).

