Mariners 7, Rangers 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Da.Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.313
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Pence dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Federowicz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|a-Guzman ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|1
|7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.235
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Do.Santana rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Beckham lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Negron lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Seager 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.189
|Nola 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.349
|Gordon 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|2
|9
|Texas
|110
|000
|001—3
|9
|0
|Seattle
|030
|201
|01x—7
|11
|0
a-walked for Federowicz in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Andrus (20), Crawford (16), Beckham (18). HR_Odor (15), off Gearrin; Nola (3), off Sampson; Seager (7), off Valdez. RBIs_Choo (40), Pence (49), Odor (52), Smith 2 (26), Crawford (29), Seager (19), Nola 3 (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Da.Santana, Andrus 2, Mazara); Seattle 3 (Do.Santana 2, Narvaez). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Seattle 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Pence. GIDP_Smith.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Da.Santana).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, L, 6-7
|5
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|4
|95
|5.19
|B.Martin
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|20
|4.66
|Valdez
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|4.50
|Bird
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8.74
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 11-8
|7
|7
|2
|2
|0
|4
|111
|4.37
|Bass
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.07
|Gearrin
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|4.46
|Elias, S, 12-14
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.81
Inherited runners-scored_B.Martin 2-1, Bird 1-0, Elias 2-0. HBP_Sampson (Nola), Gearrin (Choo).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:50. A_16,091 (47,943).
