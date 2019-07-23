Listen Live Sports

Mariners 7, Rangers 3

July 23, 2019 1:13 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .284
Da.Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .313
Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .291
Pence dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .290
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Odor 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .196
Cabrera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229
DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257
Federowicz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175
a-Guzman ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .193
Totals 36 3 9 3 1 7
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .235
Crawford ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .257
Do.Santana rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Narvaez c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .295
Beckham lf 3 2 1 0 1 2 .239
Negron lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Seager 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .189
Nola 1b 3 2 2 3 0 0 .349
Gordon 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Moore 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .210
Totals 34 7 11 7 2 9
Texas 110 000 001—3 9 0
Seattle 030 201 01x—7 11 0

a-walked for Federowicz in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Andrus (20), Crawford (16), Beckham (18). HR_Odor (15), off Gearrin; Nola (3), off Sampson; Seager (7), off Valdez. RBIs_Choo (40), Pence (49), Odor (52), Smith 2 (26), Crawford (29), Seager (19), Nola 3 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Da.Santana, Andrus 2, Mazara); Seattle 3 (Do.Santana 2, Narvaez). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Seattle 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Pence. GIDP_Smith.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Da.Santana).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson, L, 6-7 5 1-3 8 6 6 2 4 95 5.19
B.Martin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 20 4.66
Valdez 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 8 4.50
Bird 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 8.74
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, W, 11-8 7 7 2 2 0 4 111 4.37
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 2 9 4.07
Gearrin 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 16 4.46
Elias, S, 12-14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.81

Inherited runners-scored_B.Martin 2-1, Bird 1-0, Elias 2-0. HBP_Sampson (Nola), Gearrin (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:50. A_16,091 (47,943).

