Mariners 7, Rangers 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .284 Da.Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .313 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .291 Pence dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .290 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Odor 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .196 Cabrera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229 DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257 Federowicz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175 a-Guzman ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .193 Totals 36 3 9 3 1 7

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .235 Crawford ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .257 Do.Santana rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Narvaez c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .295 Beckham lf 3 2 1 0 1 2 .239 Negron lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Seager 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .189 Nola 1b 3 2 2 3 0 0 .349 Gordon 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Moore 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .210 Totals 34 7 11 7 2 9

Texas 110 000 001—3 9 0 Seattle 030 201 01x—7 11 0

a-walked for Federowicz in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Andrus (20), Crawford (16), Beckham (18). HR_Odor (15), off Gearrin; Nola (3), off Sampson; Seager (7), off Valdez. RBIs_Choo (40), Pence (49), Odor (52), Smith 2 (26), Crawford (29), Seager (19), Nola 3 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Da.Santana, Andrus 2, Mazara); Seattle 3 (Do.Santana 2, Narvaez). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Seattle 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Pence. GIDP_Smith.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Da.Santana).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson, L, 6-7 5 1-3 8 6 6 2 4 95 5.19 B.Martin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 20 4.66 Valdez 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 8 4.50 Bird 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 8.74 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, W, 11-8 7 7 2 2 0 4 111 4.37 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 2 9 4.07 Gearrin 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 16 4.46 Elias, S, 12-14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.81

Inherited runners-scored_B.Martin 2-1, Bird 1-0, Elias 2-0. HBP_Sampson (Nola), Gearrin (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:50. A_16,091 (47,943).

